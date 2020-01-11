There’s an odd tradition for those hoping to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Finalists gather in hotel rooms and wait for a knock on the door from Hall of Fame president David Baker to inform them they’re getting a bust in Canton.

That’s what made Bill Cowher learning about his induction so much better than usual.

The former Steelers coach was breaking down a playoff game between the Ravens and Titans during a CBS pregame show when he was surprised by Baker. The Hall of Fame exec didn’t even need to say a word. Cowher knew right away why Baker was there.

The unexpected news made for a great moment of television:

Cowher had a brief career as a linebacker for the Browns and Eagles before joining the coaching ranks. By age 34, he was named head coach of the Steelers. In his fourth season, he became the then-youngest coach ever in a Super Bowl. Cowher stepped down after 15 seasons in Pittsburgh, where he compiled a 149-90-1 regular season record and won a Super Bowl.

His inclusion in the Hall of Fame isn’t too surprising, especially when there will be a 20-person class in honor of the Hall’s 100th anniversary. He was one of eight coaches named a finalist with two to be selected. But the break from the usual knock on the door tradition was a fun way to make the moment feel even more special.

Cowher’s wife and daughter celebrated the news, as did his CBS on-air coworkers.

Highlights from our special announcement on-air with @CBSSports & @NFLonCBS for the election of @CowherCBS to the HOF Class of 2020. #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/v44NmZAXHX — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 12, 2020

There were even shirts made for the occasion:

The entire “Centennial Slate” — 10 senior nominees, three contributors, and two coaches — has already been decided. Hopefully, the Hall of Fame keeps hunting for more ways to reveal those inductees with a bit of flair.