Derrick Henry usually plays his best football in the second half. The Titans running back averaged 6.6 yards per carry in the third quarter during the regular season.

So we probably shouldn’t have been too surprised that Henry ran roughshod over the Ravens defense right after halftime. With Tennessee leading 14-6 after the first half, Henry stepped on the gas with some vintage Titans football on the team’s first possession of the third quarter.

First, he broke free on a 66-yard run that was just a few yards away from being a touchdown.

While Henry is a 6’3, 247-pound bulldozer who’s a nightmare to bring down, he’s also one of the best big-play threats in the NFL. In the last three seasons alone, he has seven touchdowns — five rushing and two receiving — from at least 60 yards. He came just six yards from his eighth.

Henry got his touchdown anyway. But instead of a run, he got it with some signature Titans flair. Tennessee snapped the ball directly to Henry who did a Tim Tebow-esque jump pass to Corey Davis for a 3-yard touchdown.

That was the first touchdown pass of Henry’s career, but it’s exactly like the Titans to pull out an absurd trick play near the goal line. This is the team that dialed up a touchdown pass to offensive tackle David Quessenberry back in September and another to offensive tackle Dennis Kelly two months later.

The Titans love to melt opponents down with a grueling rushing attack and then burn them with a big play out of nowhere. Henry exemplified that on two plays in the third quarter.

Later in the quarter, Henry broke free for a 23-yard gain that put him in the postseason record books.

With his 23-yard run in the 3rd quarter, Derrick Henry now has more rush yards over his 1st 4 career playoff games than any other player in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/yfTio1YjHe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 12, 2020

As of late, he’s been downright unstoppable.

.@KingHenry_2 just became the first player in NFL history to post three consecutive games with over 180 rushing yards. #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 12, 2020

But more importantly, his second half play buried the top-seeded Ravens and punched the Titans a ticket to the AFC Championship.