For 19 minutes, it looked as though the Chiefs were going to be run out of the playoffs on their own home field. Dropped passes, blown coverage, and special teams miscues allowed the Texans to take a 24-0 second-quarter lead at Arrowhead Stadium. For one shining moment, it appeared Houston would get to host its first conference title game since the Oilers stood tall in the AFL.

Then the stoppable force of the Chiefs’ postseason woes met the extremely moveable object that is Bill O’Brien’s playoff coaching, and Kansas City snapped back to life. Patrick Mahomes and a revitalized Travis Kelce led an offense that scored three touchdowns in less than three-and-a-half minutes of game time. Another scoring drive officially erased all the work the Texans had done. When halftime finally came, Kansas City led 28-24.It was an accomplishment no team in the NFL — either in the regular season or postseason — had ever pulled off before.

Things didn’t get better for Houston in the second half, leaving the Chiefs to celebrate a 51-31 victory on their home field. Kansas City scored so many times the stadium ran out of celebration fireworks. That may have been the most emphatic comeback the league’s ever seen — but when it comes to 100 years of NFL football, it failed to crack the league’s top three biggest playoff rallies.

Here’s who Mahomes and company were left looking up at, even after erasing a 24-point lead in the time it takes to cook a frozen pizza.

1. Bills 41, Oilers 38, OT, in AFC Wild Card (Jan. 3, 1993)

Biggest deficit: 32 points. Houston led 35-3 with 8:53 remaining in the third quarter.

The 2020 loss to the Chiefs wasn’t uncharted territory for Houston’s die hard football fans. They bore witness to the greatest comeback in NFL playoff history back in 1993 — and they watched it all take place at the hands of a backup quarterback.

Frank Reich was tasked with leading the Bills back to the Super Bowl after Hall of Fame passer Jim Kelly suffered a knee injury in Week 17. He fell into a 32-point hole against the Oilers ... and then threw his way out of it. All four of his touchdown passes came in the third quarter or later. His final score — and third to Hall of Fame wideout Andre Reed — gave the Bills a 38-35 lead that forced Houston to play catch-up late in the fourth quarter. They did, but Reich had one last scoring drive in him to cap off the game’s biggest playoff comeback in overtime.

Reich, who now serves as the head coach of the Colts, would lead the Bills to a road win in Pittsburgh the following week before handing the reins back to a healthy Kelly. Their postseason would end two games later in a 52-17 Super Bowl dismantling against the Cowboys. The Oilers wouldn’t win another playoff game until 2000 — well after they’d become the Tennessee Titans.

2. Colts 45, Chiefs 44 in AFC Wild Card (Jan. 4, 2014)

Biggest deficit: 28 points. Kansas City led 38-10 with 11:48 remaining in the third quarter.

Andrew Luck and Alex Smith each threw four touchdown passes, but it was Luck’s early turnover problems that helped the Chiefs run out to a 28-point lead. Dwayne Bowe was a monster for Kansas City with eight catches for 150 yards, but he failed to escape T.Y. Hilton’s shadow in the greatest performance of the Indianapolis wideout’s career. He’d post career highs in both catches (13) and receiving yards (224) while scoring the Colts’ game-winning touchdown on a 64-yard jailbreak with a little more than four minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Luck would ride that momentum into New England the following week ... and throw four interceptions in a 43-22 loss to the Patriots.

3. Patriots 34, Falcons 28, OT, in Super Bowl 51 (Feb. 5, 2017)

Biggest deficit: 25 points. Atlanta led 28-3 with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter.

The reason why 28 and 3 will be cursed integers in the state of Georgia until the Falcons eventual Super Bowl CXVII victory in 2073.

As of 2020, the Falcons have won only a single playoff game since.

t-4. Chiefs 51, Texans 31 in AFC Divisional Round (Jan. 12, 2020)

Biggest deficit: 24 points. Houston led 24-0 with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Chiefs in their 2020 playoff debut. Patrick Mahomes’ receivers dropped passes, Kansas City’s special teams muffed two different plays that led to Houston touchdowns, and Kenny Stills scored the easiest touchdown of his career when the home team just sorta forgot he existed.

But then Texans coach Bill O’Brien opted for a field goal on fourth-and-1 from the KC 13-yard line, and the football gods punished him for his cowardice. Mahomes’ wide receivers suddenly remembered how to catch the ball, leading Houston to resort to holding and pass interference to stop big plays downfield (neither strategy worked).

O’Brien’s lead didn’t even make it to halftime, thanks in part to a bizarrely timed second-quarter fake punt that failed to fool Kansas City’s previously deficient special teams unit. He went on to lose by 20 points as Mahomes finished his day with five passing touchdowns in a showcase worthy of a couple cold ones.

Eric Fisher is a legend for the stone cold beer celebration. pic.twitter.com/VcqdB4oAEf — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 12, 2020

It was only the third time in NFL history a team that trailed by 20+ points would go on to win by 20 or more, and the first time ever in the playoffs.

t-4. 49ers 39, Giants 38 in NFC Wild Card Round (Jan. 5, 2003)

Biggest deficit: 24 points. New York led 38-14 with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter.

Kerry Collins pushed New York out to a big lead in a 342-yard passing performance, but his big arm was no match for Jeff Garcia’s dual-threat leadership on the other sideline. Garcia gained four times as many yards as his top tailback (Garrison Hearst, who topped out at 15 yards) to leave the Giants’ top-three scoring defense guessing in a furious comeback.

The Niners were just 1-13 after trailing in the first three quarters in the postseason at that point, but the veteran quarterback and his young upstart wideout Terrell Owens refused to go down without a fight. Owens caught nine passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns, and two two-point conversions. However, the real hero of San Francisco’s comeback may have been New York kicker Matt Bryant, who badly shanked a 42-yard field goal attempt that ultimately may have been enough to hold off the 49ers that Sunday.

San Francisco turned that momentum into another huge deficit the following week. Garcia was unable to lead his team back from a 28-6 halftime disadvantage in Tampa in the Divisional Round.

Spots 6-10

6. Lions 31, 49ers 27 in Western Conference Playoff Game (Dec. 22, 1957)

Biggest deficit: 20 points. San Francisco led 27-7 in the third quarter.

t-7. Cowboys 30, 49ers 28 in NFC Divisional Playoff (Dec. 23, 1972)

Biggest deficit: 18 points. San Francisco led 21-3 in the second quarter.

t-7. Dolphins 24, Browns 21 in AFC Divisional Playoff (Jan. 4, 1986)

Biggest deficit: 18 points. Cleveland led 21-3 in the third quarter.

t-7. Colts 38, Patriots 34 in AFC Championship Game (Jan. 21, 2007)

Biggest deficit: 18 points.New England led 21-3 in the second quarter.

t-7. Titans 22, Chiefs 21 in AFC Wild Card Round (Jan. 6, 2018)

Biggest deficit: 18 points. Kansas City led 21-3 in the third quarter.