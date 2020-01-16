The culmination of the 2020 College Football Playoff was a beautiful moment for Odell Beckham Jr. Not only did he get to watch his alma mater, LSU, topple Clemson for its first national title since the 2007 season, but he also got to do it with VIP status from the Tiger sideline.

Then things got ... weird. A celebration that started with Beckham handing out $100 bills to still-in-uniform LSU players has led to an arrest warrant for simple battery after slapping a police officer’s behind.

How’d we get here? It’s a play in five acts (so far):

1. Beckham, after watching the game as a special guest from the LSU sideline, celebrated the Tigers’ win on the field by passing out money to players

Beckham had access to the Superdome turf as a valued alum of LSU’s football program and had been a fixture at football games in the past. He’d even lobbied the team band to play the maybe/kinda/sorta-banned Cameo song “Neck” (and the NSFW chant that goes along with it) at a 2017 home game, reportedly offering to pay any fine that resulted.

This gave him special access to the 2019 Tigers. While he’d given every player on the team headphones before the championship game — a move cleared by the NCAA — that wasn’t enough. Cameras rolled as Beckham appeared to hand cash to various players as confetti fell in New Orleans.

LSU wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson — both of whom were semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver (Chase went on to win) — apparently gave Beckham their jerseys after the game as well.

OBJ just paid a fair market rate for their jerseys, totally above the board #nothingtoseehere pic.twitter.com/q2Uz0eNHro — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 14, 2020

Beckham also joked about selling Jefferson’s cleats for the low collector’s price of $200,000.

Odell says he's gonna sell Justin Jefferson's cleats for $200K @brkicks pic.twitter.com/hsOpQbNWOl — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 14, 2020

Jefferson later declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, where he’s expected to be an early round pick. Chase, who is just a sophomore, won’t be eligible to jump to the pros until next spring.

2. LSU players celebrated by lighting up cigars in the Superdome locker room (to the police’s dismay)

The Tigers commemorated their national championship like most winning teams do — with a smoky postgame celebration featuring rolled tobacco. They even tweeted out pictures of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow looking like a mid-game Len Dawson.

Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

Unfortunately for LSU, smoking indoors is illegal in the state of Louisiana. One of the New Orleans police officers assigned to the team made a note of this and threatened to arrest any player who refused to put out their cigar. Another officer told players the smoking was OK, and no arrests were made.

3. Beckham slapped a cop’s butt in the LSU locker room

That first officer drew Beckham’s attention after telling offensive lineman Damien Lewis to extinguish his cigar. The Browns’ wideout slapped him square on the behind moments later.

It's true. Police were trying to arrest LSU players for smoking cigars in the locker room after they beat Clemson to win the National Championship on Monday. Before you ask, yes that's Odell Beckham Jr giving the cop a love tap pic.twitter.com/AqRMcKG8N2 — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 15, 2020

The slap seemingly wasn’t malicious, but video clearly shows the All-Pro wide receiver making unwanted contact with an officer of the law. Though the video doesn’t show how the confrontation between the two ended, Beckham was not arrested at the scene.

4. LSU launched an investigation into Beckham’s on-field cash giveaway

LSU first denied the money Beckham handed out was real. This was contradicted by Burrow, who told Barstool Sports’ podcast Pardon My Take the bills passed along from the Browns star were, in fact, legal tender. As a result, the university was forced to make a statement launching an investigation into the giveaway and whether or not it violated NCAA rules.

5. Beckham now faces arrest for simple battery after his postgame butt slap

On Jan. 16, three days after the national championship game, an arrest warrant was issued for Beckham for simple battery after touching a police officer. Louisiana statute defines simple battery as battery committed without the consent of the victim. Punishment may include a fine of no more than $1,000, imprisonment for no more than six months, or both.

This was a downgrade from the original charge sought by New Orleans’ police, misdemeanor sexual battery. That request was declined by a local judge, leading to the simple battery accusation in its place.

The Browns, navigating their first stupid crisis since hiring brand new head coach Kevin Stefanski, say they’re monitoring the situation.

Statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. incident: pic.twitter.com/7cN3jOLCj6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 16, 2020

Beckham Jr. has yet to issue a statement on the warrant. Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, his legal team is “currently handling the situation.”

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.