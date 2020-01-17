The NFL is a “what can you do for me now league,” as it’s ever changing by the week, month, and year. Just look at the four teams playing in this year’s Conference Championship Round. Only one of the four, the Chiefs, were even in the playoffs last season. There’s always pressure to win these games now, because your team might not get back here.

So who’s under the most pressure this weekend? Here’s how I rank them:

1a. Andy Reid

The “snowplow parent” is defined as a person who constantly forces obstacles out of their kids’ paths. And this season, the NFL is the snowplow parent for the Chiefs. The Chiefs entered the final week of the season looking at the No. 3 seed — one home game in the Wild Card Round and then facing the gauntlet of having to beat the Patriots and Ravens on the road to make the Super Bowl.

Instead, the Patriots lost in Week 17 to the Dolphins at home, giving the Chiefs the second seed and a bye in the playoffs. Then, rather than having to play the Patriots, the Chiefs ended up with the Texans in the Divisional Round. The Chiefs played poorly to start, got down 24-0, and then outscored the Texans 51-7 the rest of the way. They won 51-31.

And with that win, coupled with the Titans upsetting the Ravens, the Chiefs get to host a second straight AFC Championship Game. This feels like the Chiefs’ time to win the conference. The Titans are hot, but they are still more than a touchdown underdog and aren’t the better team. The Chiefs have the best player on the planet, Patrick Mahomes, who’s healthy and looks primed for a huge game on Sunday. Their defense has improved throughout the season. They should win.

Unfortunately, these conference championship games haven’t been so friendly to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. In his time with the Chiefs and Eagles, he’s 1-5 in this round AND has an all-time record of 1-8 against the Titans. Both trends will need to change in order for Reid to get this win. While the Chiefs might not lose at all because of coaching, the blame still goes to the head coach.

And lastly, on a personal note, Andy Reid is awesome. I think he needs a Super Bowl win to cement his legacy and so everyone will get off his back. Of course I’m rooting for the Chiefs because of family ties, but I’m also rooting for Reid.

1b. The Chiefs’ roster building

Mahomes is getting a new contract this offseason. It could be more than $40 million per year. When that happens, the roster will take a hit. The Chiefs can’t afford everyone on their roster. Do they also pay Chris Jones, who is set to be a free agent? What happens to other players who’ve already been paid? Do they get cut? Do the Chiefs have enough money to spend in free agency?

These are all issues that will need to be figured out in the offseason, but it could close their Super Bowl window.

According to most people who don’t have a Packers avatar as their Twitter profile photo, Rodgers’ career has been on the decline. Even with the Packers making it this far in the playoffs, people are doubting if the 36-year-old Rodgers still has “it.” Well, there’s no better way to prove everyone wrong than by advancing to the Super Bowl in Miami.

Rodgers has a chance to shut his doubters up with a win on Sunday in San Francisco against an elite defense. Also, being able to add another Super Bowl will further cement his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks of all time.

However, if he does not play well, it will add more fuel to the fire that’s he’s no longer the guy who can lead the Packers to the promised land.

3. The Titans’ front office

If the Chiefs lose, they still have Mahomes for 15 more years. The Titans don’t have Ryan Tannehill or Derrick Henry under contract after this season. And even if they did, it would be remarkably rare for Tannehill to keep this play up next season. History also continues to show that paying top dollar for a running back, like Henry, is not the best for roster building.

So, if the Titans lose this weekend, do they attempt to run it back next season? It just feels like they need to strike while the iron is hot this season.

4. NFL officiating

No matter what happens on the field Sunday, the officiating will have a spotlight on it. Last season, a missed pass interference call in the Saints-Rams NFC Championship Game led to a major overhaul in the replay review system. It allowed pass interference to be reviewed, which hasn’t gone over so well.

There’s probably going to be a moment this weekend that makes fans way too angry. The officials just need to make sure they don’t have too many of those moments. Please let this weekend be about the players and not the officiating.

There’s a huge gap between Nos. 4 and 5 for me. I added Garoppolo on here to basically say that he’s not under much pressure. This is the first season he’s has been fully healthy in a 49ers uniform and they went 13-3. He’s only going to keep getting better.

The Niners have shown an amazing ability to draft, sign, and develop players, so I trust John Lynch to continue to improve the roster. If the Niners lose, they can easily be back here next season. The questions about Garoppolo being “the guy” will continue to be asked, even though he continues to prove he can handle the moment.