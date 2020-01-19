Congratulations to Paul Rudd for the Chiefs getting to the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, which is not only great for the franchise but also a fitting tribute to superfan Paul Rudd.

Rudd, who went to junior high and high school in the Kansas City area and then the University of Kansas, was born in 1969, so the first NFL championship of his life was Super Bowl IV, won by the Chiefs. They hadn’t been back since, until Sunday when the Chiefs beat the Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

Rudd was not only at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, but was also one of the team’s spirit captains, helping to bang a ceremonial drum before the game.

This is the mood right here pic.twitter.com/SpC6KfNiUg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

First of all, Rudd looks great for 50 years old, and that’s because Rudd has looked the same for decades. Paul Rudd from Clueless looks the same as AFC Championship Game Paul Rudd, since he’s this generation’s Dick Clark.

Rudd is a Kansas City sports nut, and was prominent at Kauffman Stadium to watch the Royals two straight World Series runs, culminating in the club’s first championship in 30 years, in 2015. Oh yeah, Rudd celebrated in the locker room after they won it, too.

That drought pales in comparison to the Chiefs, who are back in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, with Sunday’s victory wiping out the poor tastes of last year’s AFC Championship Game loss at Arrowhead.

The sting of that loss was evident a year ago, when Rudd presented Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with his NFL MVP trophy.

“They say time heals all wounds, and I can tell you that two weeks is not enough time,” Rudd said. “Chiefs pans, we know pain.”

Rudd isn’t a bandwagon fan, either. He’s been rooting for Kansas City sports teams for years, suffering through the lean times before finally reaping the rewards. Like many Chiefs fans, Rudd has definitely paid his dues.

I mean, only a super fan would wear this jacket:

After Sunday’s AFC Championship Game win, Rudd got to celebrate that, too.

Watch: Paul Rudd and Travis Kelce share a moment after the #Chiefs won the #AFCChampionship



@MattVereen pic.twitter.com/XxjZlQ78Pr — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) January 20, 2020

So congrats to Paul Rudd, who will undoubtedly be in Miami for Super Bowl XLIV, the first one of his life that he can appreciate (since I doubt one-year-old Rudd, who hadn’t yet moved to Kansas City, was watching Hank Stram’s team) with his favorite team.

As a reminder to Rudd, here is a classic highlight from Super Bowl IV.

...