Rob Lowe is an NFL fan and he has the hat to prove it

Rob Lowe was shown in the stands wearing a hat that’d make Chris Traeger proud.

By Adam Stites

Rob Lowe showed up to the NFC Championship to watch his favorite team — the 49ers the Packers the whole dang NFL — in person.

During the FOX broadcast, Lowe was shown wearing a hat with the league shield that one can only assume was bought at a store called Refs R Us.

It’s a hat that Parks and Recreation character Chris Traeger would certainly wear to an NFL game. But a real person? Does the shirt Lowe’s wearing underneath his jacket say “SPORTS” too?

Perhaps, though, it’s the perfect hat for Lowe. All the evidence seems to suggest he’s really just a fan of the NFL, in general.

Here he is celebrating the Rams — the only NFL team he follows on Twitter — getting to Super Bowl 53 last year (despite supposedly quitting his Rams allegiances in 2016):

Lowe once mistakenly told the world that his ”fave,” Peyton Manning, retired, but also had no problem with cheering on the Andrew Luck-led Colts.

He loves watching Aaron Rodgers sling it.

And he was a supporter of former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

He’s even rooted for the Patriots to continue their dynasty (which they did).

Lowe just plain likes football.

And he gets mad when he can’t watch it.

Lowe’s hat looks like something he’d wear in an NFL Sunday Ticket commercial. But it’s not an act. Lowe actually likes the whole NFL.

