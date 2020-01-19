Rob Lowe is an NFL fan and he has the hat to prove it

Rob Lowe showed up to the NFC Championship to watch his favorite team — the 49ers the Packers the whole dang NFL — in person.

During the FOX broadcast, Lowe was shown wearing a hat with the league shield that one can only assume was bought at a store called Refs R Us.

It’s a hat that Parks and Recreation character Chris Traeger would certainly wear to an NFL game. But a real person? Does the shirt Lowe’s wearing underneath his jacket say “SPORTS” too?

Perhaps, though, it’s the perfect hat for Lowe. All the evidence seems to suggest he’s really just a fan of the NFL, in general.

Here he is celebrating the Rams — the only NFL team he follows on Twitter — getting to Super Bowl 53 last year (despite supposedly quitting his Rams allegiances in 2016):

Rams!!!!! Who THEY?!!! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 20, 2019

Lowe once mistakenly told the world that his ”fave,” Peyton Manning, retired, but also had no problem with cheering on the Andrew Luck-led Colts.

He loves watching Aaron Rodgers sling it.

The king of the Hail Mary. Wow. #Packers — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 8, 2017

And he was a supporter of former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

He’s even rooted for the Patriots to continue their dynasty (which they did).

Lowe just plain likes football.

There's something about the #Steelers and #Dolphins playing outside in the cold, in the playoffs, that brings out the little boy in me. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 8, 2017

And he gets mad when he can’t watch it.

@FOXTV and @DIRECTV have blocked out the #SEAvsATL game in my area. Stop the greed and let the fans see the game!! WTF?!! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 14, 2017

Lowe’s hat looks like something he’d wear in an NFL Sunday Ticket commercial. But it’s not an act. Lowe actually likes the whole NFL.