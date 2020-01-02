Rob Gronkowski destroying Steve Harvey’s Lego bust on New Year’s Eve was perfectly weird

Rob Gronkowski had one of the weirdest New Year’s Eve moments in recent history when he destroyed a Lego bust of Steve Harvey while the comedian had an existential crisis.

Steve Harvey to Gronk: "Why is he here? Why are you here? What is wrong with you?" pic.twitter.com/tOM4ubKgV3 — Mark (@tole_cover) January 1, 2020

This is perfectly on brand for Gronk. Nobody should ever, ever trust him around a fragile, football-shaped object. Babies, priceless vases, Lego busts. It’s like putting a Bro in a China shop, and I think Fox knew this. They put him out there and said “just be yourself,” hoping something weird would happen, and he didn’t disappoint.

The thing I really love about this is that I’m not entirely sure Harvey knew who Gronkowski was. I mean, I’m sure he had a basic understanding of him being an All-Pro NFL player who formerly played for the Pats, but I don’t think he got enough info on Gronkowski basically being a giant puppy in human-form, and his propensity for breaking everything around him.

This was perhaps the most perfect was to end 2019, and a clear example of how weird the whole year was. It began with Gronkowski retiring and everyone expecting him to waltz back into the NFL and save the Patriots in the playoffs, and instead ended with him obliterating Harvey’s bust on live TV.

Everything in life is a natural progression. In 2019 Gronkowski went from winning the Super Bowl to smashing a Lego bust. This means that to close 2020 he’ll be hosting an Antiques Roadshow New Year’s Eve special to close out the year where he just evaluated and smashes everyone’s priceless family heirlooms. It’s the only way this can end.