Dan Snyder started 2020 by wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving

Daniel Synder, in a stunning change of heart, showed on Thursday that he can change the names of things if he wants.

No one:



Absolutely no one:



Daniel Snyder on January 2: pic.twitter.com/A7RKXZnnr7 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2020

Snyder, who was introducing new head coach Ron Rivera, opened his Jan. 2 press conference by wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving. It’s the best official gaffe from the team since 2017, when Bruce Allen displayed a stunning knack for calling Kirk Cousins “Kurt,” for some unknown reason.

That is an embarrassing, but semi-understandable mistake. Confusing New Year’s Day and Thanksgiving is ... something else. There are jokes here about the turkey owning an NFL team getting confused with Thanksgiving, or how out of touch Snyder is about the goings on around his team that it’s understandable he doesn’t know when New Year’s is.

In the end, the biggest joke is Snyder himself.