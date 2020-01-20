 clock menu more-arrow no yes
49ers-Chiefs FINALLY gives us a red vs. red Super Bowl

The NFL’s had plenty of blue vs. blue Super Bowls. Red vs. red is a first.

By Adam Stites
NFL: Preseason-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time ever, two teams with red as a primary color will meet in Super Bowl 54. That’s fitting, considering both teams are red-hot as double-digit winners in all of their playoff games.

The Kansas City Chiefs wear red and white with a little bit of yellow. The San Francisco 49ers wear red and white with a little more gold than the Chiefs’ yellow.

Of course, it won’t be too hard to tell the teams apart on Super Bowl Sunday. One will wear their predominantly white jerseys while the other will wear red. The AFC is the designated home team — it alternates between conferences every year — so Kansas City will probably be the one that stakes claim to the red jerseys.

If the Chiefs do wind up in red, the 49ers already have a plan that’d make things real easy.

The 49ers’ all-white uniform would certainly do the trick.

San Francisco 49ers v&nbsp;Seattle Seahawks Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

If the NFL has a problem with that idea, that’s odd considering the Rams wore throwbacks in the Super Bowl just last year. But even if San Francisco is forced to wear some red, that still won’t be much of a problem. The Chiefs and 49ers met in preseason and it wasn’t difficult at all to differentiate the two squads.

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 49ers also played two Super Bowls against the Bengals — a team with orange as its main color — and it was clear which team was which:

Classic NFL Photo by Icon Sportswire

Still, regardless of who wears what, it’ll be a red-and-white team vs. a red-and-white team. And fans of both teams traveling to Miami for the game will undoubtedly do so in red gear.

There have been plenty of blue vs. blue Super Bowls through the years. The Rams vs. Patriots matchup in Super Bowl 53 last year qualifies. Super Bowl 49 with the Patriots and Seahawks is an even better example.

Finally, a red vs. red Super Bowl is here to spice things up.

