For the first time ever, two teams with red as a primary color will meet in Super Bowl 54. That’s fitting, considering both teams are red-hot as double-digit winners in all of their playoff games.

The Kansas City Chiefs wear red and white with a little bit of yellow. The San Francisco 49ers wear red and white with a little more gold than the Chiefs’ yellow.

Of course, it won’t be too hard to tell the teams apart on Super Bowl Sunday. One will wear their predominantly white jerseys while the other will wear red. The AFC is the designated home team — it alternates between conferences every year — so Kansas City will probably be the one that stakes claim to the red jerseys.

If the Chiefs do wind up in red, the 49ers already have a plan that’d make things real easy.

Some news: The 49ers will make a push to wear their all-white ‘94 throwback uniforms in the Super Bowl at Miami. The problem, Richard Sherman tells me, is that the NFL currently won’t allow it. The 49ers got an exception to wear these unis Week 17 at Seattle; would like one again — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 20, 2020

The 49ers’ all-white uniform would certainly do the trick.

If the NFL has a problem with that idea, that’s odd considering the Rams wore throwbacks in the Super Bowl just last year. But even if San Francisco is forced to wear some red, that still won’t be much of a problem. The Chiefs and 49ers met in preseason and it wasn’t difficult at all to differentiate the two squads.

The 49ers also played two Super Bowls against the Bengals — a team with orange as its main color — and it was clear which team was which:

Still, regardless of who wears what, it’ll be a red-and-white team vs. a red-and-white team. And fans of both teams traveling to Miami for the game will undoubtedly do so in red gear.

There have been plenty of blue vs. blue Super Bowls through the years. The Rams vs. Patriots matchup in Super Bowl 53 last year qualifies. Super Bowl 49 with the Patriots and Seahawks is an even better example.

Finally, a red vs. red Super Bowl is here to spice things up.