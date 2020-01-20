Wow, folks. I’m emotional. This is awesome. For those who don’t know, my brother, Mitchell Schwartz, is the starting right tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs. And he’s now in the Super Bowl. How cool. I’m so happy for him and for his team.

The Chiefs face off against a very complete San Francisco 49ers team. They are a beast. This is an exciting contest that either team can win, as evidenced by the early line, which opened with the Chiefs as a 1.5-point favorite.

At quick glance, let’s explore why each team will win.

Why the Chiefs can win: They have the best player on the planet

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off a marvelous game against the Titans, going 23 of 35 for 294 yards and three touchdowns, along with a team-high 53 rushing yards and another touchdown. Mahomes saw the field from the start, and the Titans attempted to play a ton of zone coverage and drop eight when they could. They even put a spy on Mahomes, and it did little to affect him.

When no one was initially open, he’d move out of the pocket, avoid the spy, and find someone down the field (he dealt with multiple drops throughout the game as well). When no one was open, he’d use his legs to get yards.

The biggest moment of the game happened before the end of the first half. The Chiefs scored to cut the Titans’ lead to 17-14. The Titans got the ball back with roughly four minutes in the second quarter and needed a drive before the half to extend their lead, as the Chiefs had the ball out of the half. The Titans went three-and-out, but they had a good punt and it appeared they might’ve won the drive.

But nope, Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field and then made the play of the game.

Just ripped the soul from the Titans before the end of the half to put the Chiefs up for good.

These are the plays that make him special. He’s so big in those moments when his team needs him. Mahomes is now 3-1 in playoff games with 11 passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and no turnovers. The Kansas City offense has way too many weapons to stop when Mahomes is dealing. He would be the reason the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Why the 49ers can win: Their pass rush is dangerous

The 49ers are the more complete team. We can talk about their offense, which was awesome again against the Packers. Jimmy Garoppolo only attempted eight passes (lol), but the Niners rushed for 285 yards and put this game away early. Their offense will be valuable in the Super Bowl, and coach Kyle Shanahan will work his usual magic.

But, the Niners will win this game for another reason. That reason Is their pass rush, which MUST be elite against the Chiefs. Early in the Chiefs-Titans game, the Titans were able to get some pressure up the middle, and it made Mahomes uncomfortable. The Niners will need that to happen. And they have the players to get it done, with a defensive line that boasts five former first-round picks (Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Solomon Thomas, and Dee Ford). The San Francisco defense has gotten nine sacks through two playoff games.

In the Super Bowl, they will have some favorable matchups, especially inside. The Chiefs’ weaknesses on their OL, which was outstanding Sunday, is inside and the Niners have Armstead and Buckner who can create issues when left with one-on-one matchups.

The 49ers will need to create pressure to stop the Chiefs’ offense. I do not believe their pass defense can hold if they don’t get that done.

The big game will be here in two weeks. I’ll be in the stands and just can’t wait for it to all start.