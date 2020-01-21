The Las Vegas red carpet for the 2020 NFL Draft is in a dang fountain

The NFL Draft is always trying to do something weird (remember the failed parrot announcement in 2018 and the orangutan that pissed off Mike Mayock in 2017), and 2020 will be no different. This year, Vegas is the host in the Raiders inaugural season in the desert, so, naturally, the draft’s red carpet will be held in the Bellagio Hotel fountain.

In. The. Fountain.

Here’s a sketch of what the event will look like:

The stage for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio. The players will be transported to the stage by boat. pic.twitter.com/8sVl8p2ZBx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 21, 2020

Note that the actual draft won’t happen in the Bellagio. That’s reserved for a space next to Caesars Forum. But the plan for the red carpet, according to the L.A. Times’ Arash Markazi, is to have players boated over to the floating stage. That is where they’ll be showing off their outfit.

The city will also close down Las Vegas Boulevard (the main road that goes the length of the strip) for three days, according to the Review Journal’s Mick Akers. That’s usually only done for the city’s marathon and New Year’s celebration.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed for 3 days for the draft, but will be reopened over night. There will also be created lanes to slow Strip employees to access their properties the entire time. #vegas #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/KotQAFu1dR — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 21, 2020

With the street closed, the thousands of fans can gather on the pavement facing the floating stage in the middle of the Bellagio and cheer as Joe Burrow (hopefully) struts a waterproof blazer.

Here is an overview of the layout for the @NFLDraft in Las #Vegas. A Red Carpet stage will be set up on the lake in front of the @Bellagio right on the #LasVegas Strip. There will also be an area with an @NFL Draft theater, experience and viewing. #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/ONZrXAoS30 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 21, 2020

What does this mean?

I’ve been to Las Vegas once, and it was a lengthy seven-day late July experience. Over the course of my week, I was offered drugs a handful of times, but never more than in front of the Bellagio, so I’m inspired to see this level of re-branding.

I fear for the players, however, who will need to boat over to a floating stage on the biggest day of their lives while wearing the most expensive fits of their lives. Suits aren’t typically waterproof. One trip could be devastating. My thoughts also go out to all designers, who’ll need to rethink shoe designs.

In the grand scheme, this means nothing. Until it means something.

What do we want to see?

As an NFL expert, I’m looking to see who really embraces the aquatic theme. I can see myself placing trust in a player decked out in floaties, possibly with a noodle. A snorkel would also do well, but please, future NFL player, do not dive into the Bellagio. It’s not safe. Other items that would be appreciated: goggles, a towel, a swimsuit, and a lifeguard whistle. This can only help your draft stock.

The NFL draft is long. Really damn long. Thankfully, Vegas is providing a platform to get weird. So players, go on and do it. If you need advice, I advise calling Josh Rosen, resident water-knower, for tips.

Don’t ruin this for us, the fans awaiting a fun meme-filled disaster.