The Packers entered the 2019 season with a sense of renewal. They fired head coach Mike McCarthy, hired Matt LaFleur, and went 13-3. They won their division, had a first-round playoff bye, and beat Seattle in the Divisional Round. Although the Packers got trucked by the Niners (for the second time this season) in the NFC Championship Game, spirits should be high heading into 2020.

But there’s the lingering question about Aaron Rodgers. Is he elite still?

Rodgers is regressing. I know it’s hard to admit, but the numbers, and more importantly the film, show it. After Rodgers posted a career-worst QBR in 2018, people had high hopes both he and the Green Bay offense would improve under new guidance. I agreed with Rodgers that McCarthy’s offense had gotten boring and stale, so I was looking forward to seeing him in a new concept with a progressive playcaller.

While there were signs Rodgers was enjoying himself in the new offense, his 2019 numbers hovered around average, or slightly below it, despite having one of the best pass-protecting offensive lines in the NFL:

Aaron Rodgers final 2019 season stats:



Yards/attempt: #17

CPOE: #17

EPA/play: #13

QBR: #20

DVOA: #13

Completion +/- (NGS): #28



All behind the league's best pass protection — new-age analytical (@benbbaldwin) December 30, 2019

Rodgers has officially reached the point in his career when he can’t win the Super Bowl without major help around him. He’s past the point of carrying the team, and like most older quarterbacks, he needs the sum of the parts to play a bigger role. There’s nothing wrong with this stage, either; it’s what Tom Brady has been doing for years. But as you age, the margin for error becomes slimmer by the year.

Even though Rodgers can still make magic — as we saw with some great throws this season, especially in the game-sealing drive again the Seahawks — he missed far too often on layup throws he would have hit earlier in his career. He was 23rd in the NFL in adjusted completion percentage when not pressured. Not ideal.

This chart shows the damage:

But rather than harp on last season, I’m going to focus on what needs to happen moving forward.

3 areas where Rodgers can improve in 2020

There are a few things both Rodgers and the Packers can do to get back to where they want to be.

1. Rodgers has got to take the easy throws when they are there, even if they aren’t the home run ball.

This was an issue in the previous offense as well. Rodgers would sit in the pocket far too long and attempt to make a second- or third-read throw, when often the first read was open but for a shorter gain.

Here’s an example of a play that was a success, but Rodgers missed an early window for a completion for a much tougher throw.

@AaronRodgers12 going 3rd window on a slant.

Gun Double Left 300 Jet dragon.

Day one play in every NFL offense. pic.twitter.com/pyEFVXtErw — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) January 22, 2020

Some pass plays are set up for those short completions, but Rodgers usually does not take that option. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 24th in average time to throw the ball, right in the range of young inexperienced QBs. He’s got to trust the offense and get rid of the ball, like this play from earlier this season.

On first-and-10 against Washington, he should’ve just taken the yards with the running back. Instead, he danced around too long and ended up throwing an incomplete pass:

Green Bay went three-and-out on that drive and gave Washington another chance to hang around.

2. Rodgers has to find better chemistry with his receivers.

Rodgers has the same problem as Brady: When his pieces aren’t perfect around him, the offense isn’t going to be as efficient. You saw wide receivers running the wrong route, not being in sync, and Rodgers’ general lack of trust in that unit. The same thing happened in New England this season.

Rodgers needs to form a bond with these players and be on the same page. The Packers also need to upgrade their receiving corps, or at least hope they can stay healthier this season.

3. Rodgers needs to improve his footwork as he loses some of his arm strength.

The Packers’ offensive line is outstanding and unless Bryan Bulaga leaves, they will be outstanding again next season. The Packers showed an ability to run the ball well this season, and that will need to continue. As it relates to Rodgers, the pass protection is amazing. And when he’s given that pass protection, he’s got to use better footwork.

That was a two-point attempt from the NFC title game is just one example, but there are many.

It’s probably difficult to expect an older quarterback to “fix” his footwork so late in his career, but it’s something Rodgers needs to be mindful of going forward. The older he gets, the less he can most likely rely on his arm talent, as that starts to naturally diminish. Plus, his ability to move out of the pocket and create plays will be tougher the older he gets.

It’s unfair to look at Rodgers’ declining numbers and write off his ability to lead the Packers to the Super Bowl. But, it’s fair to question if Rodgers can do it all by himself anymore.