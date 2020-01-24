When I’m worked up about something that I can’t change, my wife tells me to take a “deep breath of acceptance.” Well folks, it’s time to take a deep breath of acceptance. Eli Manning has retired as a New York Giant after a 16-year career, and when it’s time for him to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the two-time Super Bowl champion will have a bronze bust forever in Canton, Ohio.

I played with Manning for two seasons, in 2014 and 2015. The respect I have for his leadership ability, consistency, and preparation might cloud my judgment, but you will find the same attitude from anyone who played with him. When Manning got into the huddle and told us we were winning the game, we went down and won the game. When Manning changed the protection, he was always right.

The guy was just different and he showed that when his team needed him most.

Manning’s stats are not what will get him into the Hall of Fame

There are many factors to consider when we debate the merits of someone being enshrined in the Hall of Fame. One of them is stats, but we have to fairly debate the player by the era he played in. This isn’t baseball, where players are routinely compared to those who played a century ago (that is silly, BTW). So when we discuss Manning, there’s no need to measure his stats next to Joe Namath’s or another player’s from decades ago.

Manning does not have the best statistical profile of a quarterback of this era. It’s hard to ignore this truth. He has big numbers because of his long career, one that spanned 236 games and 210 straight starts — the latter a remarkable feat. He threw for 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns, 244 interceptions, and completed just over 60 percent of passes during the regular season. He finished with a 117-117 record as a starter.

When you acknowledge this pass-happy era and the number of games Manning played, these numbers are good, but nothing that would wow people, especially when his advanced stats are just average for most of those years.

However, the Hall of Fame is not the Hall of Amazing Stats. You have to consider the performance of these players in the biggest moments of their career. That’s where Manning shined the most.

Manning’s playoff performances will get him a bronze bust

Manning’s two postseasons that ended with Super Bowl wins over the otherwise superior New England Patriots are why he’s making the Hall of Fame, whether you like it or not.

His performances in both of those games led him to earn two Super Bowl MVP awards, one of only five players to have that honor. All four of those players are either in the Hall of Fame (Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana), or will be after they retire (Tom Brady).

Even before the Giants upset the Patriots twice, look at what Manning did in the playoff games leading up to those Super Bowls. In the NFC title game during the 2007 season, he went into frigid Lambeau Field and beat the Packers in overtime in Brett Favre’s last game with Green Bay. Although he didn’t throw any touchdowns, Manning played mistake-free football in what was one of the coldest NFL games ever.

Four years later, Manning again traveled to Green Bay and led his team to an upset win over the 15-1 Packers in the Divisional Round. He threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns. His team won the following week in San Francisco, in a game where Manning was battered and bruised. This game is often referred to as the one that players remember the most about his toughness.

Once again, Manning guided the Giants to an overtime road win in the NFC Championship Game before moving on to the Super Bowl.

Overall, in both Super Bowl runs, the Giants were 5-0 on the road and 1-0 at home. In those six contests, Manning threw for 12 touchdowns and only one interception. He played best in the big moments. Everyone remembers how he led the Giants on game-winning drives to beat the Patriots in both Super Bowls. But we shouldn’t forget how clutch he was throughout those two postseasons.

Manning isn’t the perfect Hall of Fame candidate, but he’ll be voted in because he showed up when it mattered most for an iconic franchise. Manning was never on Page Six, he never embarrassed himself or the team, and he was the ultimate leader and competitor.

His team won two Super Bowls and dismantled the Patriots twice to do it. For that, he will be in Canton one day.