Jarvis Landry is still the best NFL dodgeball player we’ve ever seen

The best part of the Pro Bowl is the Skills Showdown, and the best part of the Skills Showdown is the dodgeball game. The 2020 version was absolutely no different, and now I’m starting to think Jarvis Landry is the greatest dodgeball player in the world. Landry already pulled off a ridiculous comeback in the 2018 dodgeball game, and now he’s back again giving us highlight reels.

With his AFC team down 4-2, the Browns receiver caught back-to-back balls to eliminate half of his NFC opponents. Then he trailed his opponents 2-1, yet still found a way to win.

I recommend watching with sound if you’re able because Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland are calling the match and it’s perfect. I’d watch dodgeball every day if this is what we got to see.

UNREAL 2 MINUTES OF DODGEBALL FROM JARVIS LANDRY @God_Son80 put the team on his back.



After a drama-filled season for the Browns, this was a nice win for Landry.

There are more reasons to love dodgeball too, like watching Colts lineman Quenton Nelson get rocked in the face in slow motion.

The most exciting game in every PE class could be one of the most exciting games on television. Just make the entire Prow Bowl one giant dodgeball game. The whole field, huge rosters, just do it up right.