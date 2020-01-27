There’s no bigger party every year than the Super Bowl. That’s especially the case for Super Bowl LIV, whose name alone sounds like we’re all about to have the time of our lives.
Like any good Super Bowl, this year’s meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has something for everyone. Two great teams looking for their first championship in decades. A rocket-armed quarterback who can make impossible throws vs. a terrifying pass rush that can haunt anyone’s dream. One young coach vs. one veteran coach, both hoping for his own brand of Super Bowl redemption. Two rascally tight ends, one of whom is always ready to quote the Beastie Boys.
The Super Bowl isn’t just for football fans, though. Maybe you’re only here for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime performance. Maybe you’d like to reminisce about the time Kathie Lee Gifford sang the national anthem before Super Bowl XXIX. Maybe you’re just looking for someone who hates Aaron Rodgers’ agent in the State Farm commercials as much as you do.
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on all fronts. So join the party and celebrate the Super Bowl all week long with us.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Andy Reid’s coaching legacy can be complete with a Super Bowl 54 victory
- Celebrating Andy Reid’s brief career as an incredibly over-the-top sportswriter
- Patrick Mahomes is built to rally the Chiefs
- Every Chiefs starting QB who never made the Super Bowl, ranked
- Can the Chiefs stop the 49ers’ run game like they did with Derrick Henry?
San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54 is Kyle Shanahan’s chance to put 28-3 behind him for good
- Jimmy Garoppolo can still throw when the 49ers need him to
- Raheem Mostert went from NFL castoff to 49ers playoff legend
- The 49ers can win the Super Bowl if George Kittle keeps destroying fools
- How the 49ers went from 4 wins to the Super Bowl in just one year
- The 49ers’ safeties were a dynamic duo back in high school too
Chiefs vs. 49ers
- 4 questions that will define Super Bowl 54
- 49ers-Chiefs FINALLY gives us a red vs. red Super Bowl
- Why the Chiefs can win Super Bowl 54, and why the 49ers can
- The 6 quarterbacks who played for both the 49ers and Chiefs, sorted by tier
- Why a first-round bye was so crucial for both teams
- The Super Bowl history of the Chiefs and 49ers, at a glance
Super Bowl history
- Ranking every starting quarterback in Super Bowl history
- The 5 greatest Super Bowl moments that history forgot
- Kerry Collins’ Super Bowl performance against the Ravens was a masterpiece of ineptitude
- The worst Super Bowl loss was so famously bad
