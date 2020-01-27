Everything you need to know for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 2020

There’s no bigger party every year than the Super Bowl. That’s especially the case for Super Bowl LIV, whose name alone sounds like we’re all about to have the time of our lives.

Like any good Super Bowl, this year’s meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has something for everyone. Two great teams looking for their first championship in decades. A rocket-armed quarterback who can make impossible throws vs. a terrifying pass rush that can haunt anyone’s dream. One young coach vs. one veteran coach, both hoping for his own brand of Super Bowl redemption. Two rascally tight ends, one of whom is always ready to quote the Beastie Boys.

The Super Bowl isn’t just for football fans, though. Maybe you’re only here for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime performance. Maybe you’d like to reminisce about the time Kathie Lee Gifford sang the national anthem before Super Bowl XXIX. Maybe you’re just looking for someone who hates Aaron Rodgers’ agent in the State Farm commercials as much as you do.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on all fronts. So join the party and celebrate the Super Bowl all week long with us.

Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

Chiefs vs. 49ers

Super Bowl history

Pop culture