54 questions about the kneeling animals ad

There’s a “banned” Super Bowl ad by an organization that wants you to know it respects the animals at all times. It includes a montage of animated animals (say it five times fast) kneeling as patriotic music plays. We’re not going to name the organization, but we are going to ask some questions. You can find the video at the bottom of this post.

What? Why? How much did this cost? How many people were involved in the creative process? How many of those people weren’t white? What was the selection process for picking animals? Why wasn’t Jerry Jones chosen? Do bees pollinate flowers by kneeling? Did someone make a bees knees joke? Why not? Are we sure the bear isn’t kneeling to eat some fish? Why are the fish kneeling in the middle of a stream? Do the fish kneeling make it easier for the bear to eat them? How are the fish kneeling? ARE THE FISH PRAYING TO NOT BE EATEN BY THE BEAR? How did the foxes climb up a rock wall with a waterfall? How tall is that waterfall? Why is it above the clouds? Are they in heaven? WHY IS THERE A SNAKE? How’d the snake get up there? Wait ... how does a snake kneel? Did they really make a snake kneel? When did snakes grow knees? Should I be afraid of snakes with knees? Is that snake kneeling, forming the letter G in cursive, or preparing to strike? What if the snake is upset with being in this ad and is trying to jump off the waterfall cliff? Is that a rat with an ant? HOW ARE THEY BOTH KNEELING? Where did the giant drink container come from? Is that a Soda Rat? Is there fries with that soda? Is this actually set in New York City? Why does it look like the dog is kneeling next to a sheep graveyard? Is kneeling bad for a horse’s health? Is the bigger pig dead? IS THE LITTLE PIG OK? IT SEEMS SAD. Who is the human? Why are they kneeling? Why is there a stove pot behind them? What if the human is luring the rabbit in to make rabbit stew? OH NO, RABBIT FELL FOR IT! Is the bald eagle looking for lunch too? Has the eagle been working out? Have you seen eagles with legs that thicc? How can I get calves like that? Wait, when did eagles learn to kneel? Is that the eagle’s workout plan? I wonder how an eagle would put pants on? One leg at a time like the rest of us? Fly right in and land in the pants like a magic trick? Don't all these animals eat each other? Are you still thinking about that snake? Does this video work when set to pony?