17 reasons Jerry Jones’ sleepovers are irresistible

Mike McCarthy is poised to become the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter has an idea on how the deal got done.

New Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy stayed over Jerry Jones’ house on Saturday night, per source. “Once you stay at Jerrry’s house, he doesn’t lose his guy,” said source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020

That’s a hell of a statement that I’m still mentally unpacking. It feels like a cry for help more than an inspirational example of an NFL owner getting what he wants. Honestly, part of me thinks if you or a loved one is called to stay at Jones’ house, you should preemptively call the police just so people know your whereabouts.

Maybe we’re going too far. Perhaps this all far less creepy than we might think. There’s a chance Jerry is just able to be your best friend for an evening and host a sleepover so amazing that you have to accept a job from him if only for the possibility of more sleepovers.

17 things Jones might do with you at his house that aren’t sexual.