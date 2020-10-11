Dak Prescott will have surgery for right ankle compound fracture

Dak Prescott’s season is already be over.

In the third quarter against the New York Giants, Prescott twisted his right ankle right after being tackled by Logan Ryan. Prescott held onto his leg and the injury cart made its way to Dallas’ franchise quarterback. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital immediately after. Because of the graphic nature of the injury, we won’t post it here.

It’s now clear that the injury is a right ankle compound fracture and that he’ll undergo surgery on Sunday evening.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is undergoing ankle surgery tonight, sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The Cowboys have so far failed to meet their high exceptions coming into the season. At the same time, the NFC East was still within Dallas’ grasp. They’re atop of the division with a 2-3 record after their win on Sunday. Now the team will have to continue without Prescott for the foreseeable future.

Despite the team’s losses, Prescott was having a fantastic season with nine touchdowns and 1,690 yards prior to Sunday’s game. Had he been able to complete the season, Prescott could have set new records. Per NFL’s Chris Wesseling, Dak was on pace for 6,760 yards, which would have been a new record by more than a thousand yards.

Get well soon, Dak.