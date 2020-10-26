DK Metcalf’s touchdown-saving tackle was a thing of legend

DK Metcalf is not human. I know that’s a bold statement which requires evidence, so I humbly submit this to the court.

DK Metcalf is the fastest man alive pic.twitter.com/9VhcgETEDx — Jac Collinsworth (@JacCollinsworth) October 26, 2020

Keep in mind everything that happens on this one play alone. Russell Wilson throws a pick to Budda Baker on the goal line, who basically has to just run in a straight line to score a touchdown. Baker is not a slow player by any stretch of the imagination, and he’s one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Now, Metcalf on the other hand has a lot more to do. He was running a route which put him around the middle of the formation, a good 8-10 yards from where Baker catches the ball. At this point he reacts to the interception, takes off running, needs to travel diagonally to make up the space between the two players — and then manages to make the tackle at the 5-yard line.

This is impressive enough on its own without pointing out that Metcalf is 35 pounds heavier than Baker. How is this possible? I have one idea:

DK Metcalf is not human.

I ask you this, dear reader, has anyone seen Metcalf and a marble statue of a Greek god in the same place? I think not. I believe Metcalf is actually the physical embodiment of Hermes, the quick-footed messenger of the gods.

That’s really the only explanation I have.