Khalil Mack flipped a 320-pound offensive lineman with one arm like it was nothing

The Chicago Bears pay Khalil Mack big money to pressure the opposing quarterback. The pass rusher had an electric first season in Chicago, finishing with 12.5 sacks for a 2018 Bears team that threatened to go to the Super Bowl until the infamous double-doink happened. In the time since, Mack has been good but not quite great as the Bears have fallen back to reality.

The Bears got a vintage Mack performance in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football, and it helped them beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-19, at Soldier Field. Mack was putting pressure on Tom Brady all night, and finished with two sacks. One of them produced an amazing highlight after the play.

Mack burned Bucs tackle Tristan Wirfs to sack Brady early in the second half. As Wirf continued to hang onto Mack after the play, the Bears star flipped him to the ground with one arm.

Here’s another look at Mack tossing Wirfs:

Khalil Mack just tossing 340-pound Tristan Wirfs pic.twitter.com/65Ti6t578a — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 9, 2020

Wirfs is officially listed at 6’5, 320 pounds. Mack threw him like he was a man half that size. Consider this the ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment for Wirfs, who was playing at Iowa last season and was taken No. 13 overall in the draft by Tampa Bay.

Mack had a perfect response when asked about the play after the game:

Khalil Mack on literally flipping 320 lbs Tristan Wirfs: It just so happened that he was holding onto me and I had to get him off — Cam Ellis (@KingsleyEllis) October 9, 2020

Nick Foles led the Bears on a surprising comeback victory over Brady and the Bucs to move Chicago to 4-1 on the season. It feels like the Bears have needed fourth quarter comebacks every week, but they won’t be complaining. If Mack is locked in and producing at superstar levels, this Chicago start won’t be considered a fluke for long.