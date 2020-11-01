Bears-Saints fight erupted after Javon Wims threw a helmet punch

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected after punching New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the helmet during the third quarter of the teams’ Week 8 matchup. The two teams scuffled at mid-field after the incident before the officials broke it up and tossed Wims.

After a second down play, Wims charged at Gardner-Johnson from the other side of the field and threw a pair of punches at his head. You can watch the sequence here:

Former Dawg Javon Wims goes after former Gator Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.



Georgia-Florida week has arrived. pic.twitter.com/RCKZJm7WP1 — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 1, 2020

Why would you punch a man wearing a helmet? This was an inexcusable lack of discipline by Wims, which cost the Bears a personal foul penalty and killed a drive with the score tied at 13.

Wims was responding to Gardner-Johnson apparently poking fellow Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller in the eye on the previous play. This is what made Wims so upset:

Gardner-Johnson was not called for a penalty for eye gouging Miller. Either way, Wims has to be smarter.

On the very next play after Wims was ejected, Bears quarterback Nick Foles threw an interception. New Orleans would kick a go-ahead field goal a few plays later.