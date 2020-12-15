As Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes illustrated this week, elite quarterback play is the ultimate deodorant for an NFL team. Despite the stink of Kansas City’s four giveaways, and Baltimore’s 22 fourth-quarter points allowed, both teams came out smelling like a rose because of incredible play from their signal-callers.

But are quarterback heroics alone enough to get a team over the top?

Even in the most quarterback-friendly era of professional football, I don’t think so. If you’re going to be the only team that ends its season with a win, you need three things:

Elite quarterback play A great situation head coach A defense that can at the bare minimum generate turnovers.

Without all three of those things, no team can hope to take home the Lombardi Trophy. In the newest edition of the SB Nation NFL Show, Brandon Lee Gowton and I pick the AFC teams that check all three boxes in their pursuit of the ultimate prize.

Other topics discussed in today’s Off Day Debrief include:

Special guest Jake Louque from Baltimore Beatdown breaking down the Ravens’ incredible win on Monday Night Football.

Is Baker Mayfield developing into the guy we all thought he’d be when he was drafted?

Why the Saints losing the number one seed in the NFC could be their undoing.

