On Monday this week, Brandon Lee Gowton (Bleeding Green Nation) and I had the pleasure of speaking with Trey Wingo for the SB Nation NFL Show. We touched on a bunch of topics, but none got Wingo more excited than Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I really believe we’re looking at the greatest to ever do it right now in Patrick Mahomes...It’s insane. I do believe the Chiefs are far and away the best team in football, and I think they’re going to do something that hasn’t happened since the Patriots of [Super Bowl] XXXVIII and XXXIX - I do think they’re going to repeat...Kelce’s not going anywhere. Tyreek’s not going anywhere. Eric Bieniemy may be going somewhere hopefully at the end of this season, but they’re set up for a while. I hope people are cool with this, because it’s going to be this way for a while.”

Mahomes has been incredible all season long and is seemingly impervious to both game situation and the quality of the opponent. As Wingo points out in the episode, Kansas City has faced a top ten defense nine different times under Patrick Mahomes. They’re 9-0 in those games with an average point total of 29. If the best defenses in the league can’t stop him, who can?

Other topics we touched on with Trey:

What should the Eagles do with Carson Wentz and their quarterback situation?

What does the Rams’ loss show us about the rest of the playoff teams in the NFC?

Why Randy Moss needs to keep Jerry Rice’s name out of his mouth

