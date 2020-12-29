After dominating the Tennessee Titans in the snow, the Green Bay Packers are one win away from cementing themselves as the top seed in the NFC. The win last night marks their fifth in a row and seventh in their last eight games with the only loss in that stretch coming in overtime against the sturdy Indianapolis Colts.

Aaron Rodgers is making a serious case for MVP consideration while the defense has settled in and limited opposing offenses to 25 points or less in five straight games. With everything coming together at the right time for the red hot Packers, are they the one, true threat coming from the NFC that can unseat the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs?

We ask and debate those questions on the newest edition of The SB Nation NFL Show, with me, RJ Ochoa, and Pete Sweeney analyzing the playoff picture in both conferences after Week 16 of NFL action.

Other topics discussed on the show include:

The Pittsburgh Steelers shook off their losing ways and looked like a competent, even dangerous offense in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts. Are they back to what they were or was this just a glitch in the matrix?

The Chiefs continue to play with fire as they needed a couple of key plays to luck up against the Atlanta Falcons. Are they just bored and primed for a turn up after they get some rest?

Mitch Trubisky has the Chicago Bears in a real pickle. If he can continue his decent stretch of play and get the Bears into the playoffs, has he earned a new contract? Robert Schmitz of Windy City Gridiron drops by to help us figure it out.

All that and more on The SB Nation NFL Show! You can listen to it on the media player below and make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app!