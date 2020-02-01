The perfect recipes for a 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl party

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the great American holidays, even if it isn’t formally recognized as such. It’s also one of the best food days of the year, and if you’re in need of a last-minute dish to bring to your Super Bowl party, we’ve got you covered.

Here are six recipes with some specific tie-ins to the 49ers and Chiefs. Bon appétit.

Mostertella sticks

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert had a career-high 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game, a remarkable total given that Mostert — who was cut six times in two years before landing in San Francisco — had 297 career rushing yards entering this season.

Bring this appetizer and you’ll be the surprise star of your Super Bowl party.

From All Recipes:

Ingredients

4 reduced-fat mozzarella string cheese sticks, halved

1 egg

3/4 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

Directions

Preheat a toaster oven on broil setting, or set an oven rack about six inches from the heat source and preheat the oven’s broiler. Coat a small baking sheet with cooking spray. Insert toothpick vertically into each cheese stick halfway to mid-way point. Beat egg in a small bowl. Place bread crumbs in a separate small bowl. Dip each cheese stick into egg, then press into bread crumbs. Repeat dipping in egg and breadcrumbs for a double-thick coating. Place cheese sticks on prepared baking sheet and spray with additional cooking spray for uniform browning. Broil in preheated oven until golden brown, 4-5 minutes. Allow cheese sticks to set with a brief cool down before serving, about 1 minute.

Kittle corn

Third-year tight end George Kittle is already a star in the NFL, equally adept in both the 49ers passing attack and their running game. While watching one of his impact plays on Sunday, there is no better snack than this popcorn variant. From Tastes Lovely:

Ingredients

1/3 cup vegetable, canola or coconut oil

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup popcorn kernels

1 or 2 teaspoons salt

Directions

Line your counter or a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add the oil to a large, non stick pot with a lid. Add in a few popcorn kernels, and turn the heat to medium high. As soon as the first kernels pop, you know the oil is hot enough. Remove popped corn and add in the remaining popcorn kernels and sugar. Put the lid on the pot, with a piece of parchment paper in between. Every 10 seconds, pick up the pot and shake it really hard for 3 seconds, then return it to the heat for another 10 seconds. Repeat this over and over until the popping noises slow. Remove the pot from the heat and pour the popcorn on the parchment paper. The whole cooking time is about 3 minutes. Sprinkle the warm popcorn with salt and allow to cool for a few minutes. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container or Ziploc bag for several days.

Byron Pringles

If popcorn isn’t your thing but you want a salty treat, why not try something to honor Chiefs special teams player and occasional wide receiver Byron Pringle. This is our simplest “recipe” of the group. You could go simple and just buy a can of whatever flavor Pringles you like. Or you could spice things up by pouring some Tajin seasoning into the can and enjoy.

Colquitt sandwiches

Outside of snacks, you probably need something a little more substantial to get you through Super Bowl Sunday. Why not make a few sandwiches throughout the game? Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt only averages three punts per game, which seems like the perfect interval for a sandwich break.

Ingredients

Bread of your choice (I’d pick Rye)

Various deli meats ... cold cuts if you will (get it?)

Sliced cheese (I recommend pepper jack or muenster)

Condiments and veggies of your choosing

Directions: come on, it’s a sandwich. You know what to do here.

Zucchini Breida

It’s dessert time, or at least sweet treat time. This one is named for yet another 49ers running back. Matt Breida averages five yards a carry as part of a San Francisco triumvirate of running backs that totaled 1,939 yards on the ground and 15 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. Recipe from The Wholesome Dish:

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups grated zucchini — lightly packed, and do not drain liquid

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/3 cup vegetable oil — or your preferred cooking oil

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9x5 inch loaf pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, add the grated zucchini, sugar, brown sugar, applesauce, oil, eggs, and vanilla. Whisk until well combined. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Stir just until no dry flour remains, trying not to over mix. Pour the batter into the loaf pan. Bake for 50 to 54 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center of the bread should come out with moist crumbs on it. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and transfer to a wire cooling rack to cool completely before slicing. Store covered in the refrigerator. *This bread is best served after it has been refrigerated for at least 12 hours.

Apple Tartt

Our final dessert honors 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt, who started 12 games during the regular season and had a season-high eight tackles in the NFC Championship Game. Recipe from The Food Network:

Ingredients

1 whole sheet puffed pastry, cut in half

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

3 whole apples, cored, halved and sliced, but not peeled

Store-bought caramel sauce, for serving

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Place the puffed pastry rectangles onto a baking pan that’s been sprayed with nonstick spray or lined with parchment paper. Add the sugar, salt and lemon juice to the apples. Stir to combine. Allow to sit for a few minutes. Arrange the apple slices on the pastry rectangles in a straight line, overlapping as you go. Bake until the pastry is puffed and golden brown, about 20 minutes. Remove from the pan immediately and place on a serving platter. Serve with caramel sauce and chopped pecans.

I hope you enjoy your Super Bowl 54 feast.