There are a great many traditions associated with the Super Bowl: Parties, food, entertaining commercials and more. There’s also another trend writing itself into the annals of Super Bowl history: Complaining about the halftime show.

Each year, people from all over the country send strongly worded emails to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voicing displeasure about something they’ve seen during the Super Bowl broadcast. More than 1,000 complaints were lodged regarding this year’s performance by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (a few more than last year’s 55 complaints about Adam Levine’s nipples). Now, we must honor the Karens and Kevins of the world who desperately wanted to speak to the manager, and by manager, I mean government.

These complaints are presented verbatim, so any errors you happen to see are directly from the authors of the complaints.

Poinciana, Florida

This years show was extremely provocative in the female body moments and the simulated patting of J Lo’s derrière is not for family television.

Issaquah, Washington

My family was very excited to watch the Super Bowl tonight. However, I was not prepared to explain to my 11 yo daughter why Jennifer Lopez was dressed so scantily or why she kept grabbing her crotch. My daughter was asking if she was feeling sick from having so much skin showing. Maybe next year the NFL can warn parents the show may not be appropriate for children so we can have them leave the room.

Grovertown, Indiana

The super bowl half time show was gross I am 50 and ashamed i saw that evil crap on tv . What about all the children that watched that. Then j lo had the American flag touch the ground. There should millions of dollars in fines.

Note: Lopez was holding the Puerto Rican flag, not the United States flag.

Madison, Mississippi

The halftime show last night was beyond inappropriate. Shakira laying on her side gyrating like sex, Lopez on a stripper pole, Lopez bending over to expose her butt crack, both performers grabbing their vaginas, Shakira grinding her butt against some tinfoil wearing man’s penis. This was incredibly offensive. My children were watching.

Henrico, Virginia

The halftime show was disgusting. The close ups of J-Lo’s vagina and anus was yucky. There was a stripper pole and a simulated orgy

De Soto, Kansas

Degrading and utterly disgusting, far beyond “community standards” of decency, and much worse than the Jackson incident. We live in eastern Kansas, but have no TV, thus took our 9 yo daughter to our local small-town sports bar to watch the game. She’s a farm girl, so understands sex, but could not stop asking “Mama, what’s all this?” Totally confused, and as she emerges into her young womanhood, absolutely abused. My wife and I did our best to use it as an object lesson, but when half the guys in the bar are voicing their disapproval and just looking down at the table ... you know something is very wrong. Fox, and perhaps Pepsi, deserve a massive and painful fine so that nobody ever tries this barf-worthy nonsense again.

Atlanta, Georgia

What few community standards remain these days were stripped away (no pun intended) by “J Lo” (should be “J LOW”) at the half-time show shown on television for the Super Bowl on Sunday 2 FEB. My complaint is that this display is inappropriate on national television especially when children are watching. FIX IT.

Edmond, Oklahoma

The vagina grabbing, demeaning of females has to stop. This is a family show not a sexual predator show. Next time just show Robert Krafts message parlor videos!

Overland Park, Kansas

Gross, inappropriate, designed to titillate, patently offensive, sex for sex’s sake

Indian Trail, North Carolina

The 2020 halftime show was replete with scantily dressed women and strip poles for our children’s viewing ‘pleasure’. With regret we now have to avoid watching the halftime shows due to their adult only content. When did football become an avenue for sexual content? Families are no longer safe viewing the game together. Drag queens are used to sell hummus and prolife ads are banned.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Are there any standards of public decency any more? Who is responsible for enforcing decorum? SHAME on FOX. SHAME on the NFL. And, yes, SHAME on FCC if you fail to act on the egregious display of modern Roman Coliseum-style orgy for the masses. Or, what it asses? Is this how we want to raise the next generation? Or, is it DEGENERATION? I’m fed up with Degenerates in our society sticking their asses in our children’s faces. PLEASE SPANK THIS BUNCH HARD.

**REDACTED**, Alaska

DISGUSTING. WILL NEVER EVER WATCH NFL OR BUY PEPSI AGAIN. JLO AND SHAK SHOULD BE ASHAMED. WHY IS THIS ALLOWED ON PRIME TIME NATIONAL TV??????????????????????NO WONDER KIDS ARE SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO SCREWED UP TIN THE HEAD????????AND GROWN MEN TOO???????????YES PEOPLE WATCHED, YES PEOPLE ARE TALKING??????AT WHAT PRICE ??????????THESE PEOPLE, ALL WHO PARTICIPATED OR ALLOWED THIS ARE THE LOWEST OF THE LOW . WE ARE A FINE COUNTRY AND HAVE SO MUCH BETTER THAN THIS EVIL. WE SHOULD BE PROUD OF THE SHOW NOT DISGUSTED???????PLEASE STOP THIS OUTRAGE AND DO SOMETHING THE WHOLE COUNTRY CAN BE PROUD OF AND LET THEIR CHILDREN WATCH. YOU ARE LOSERS. YOU HAVE LOST. PLEASE ASK YOURSELF WHY ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Miller Place, New York

The halftime show was inappropriate and not kid friendly, you allowed a porn show on stage in front of millions of people. The camera man showed more vagina and butt numerous times and it was simply out of control and not for children.

Sanford, Florida

Horrific sexual display. Many young children/teens watching that and now accept it as normal. You g girls will as they always have, emulate such behavior and many a male will be hyper sexualized by it. This has to stop. Massive crotch shots and rear end shots. Many will defend as freedom of expression which is equally sad. And we wonder why early teenage pregnancy happens and we wonder why young men expect the young female to be a willing sexual creature who wants sex. This isn’t just Super Bowl but I complain because it is a more full family rich environment. I wish all shows with overtly sexually graphic material were removed. AND PORN SHUT DOWN. THIS FROM A PORN ADDICT FOR 35 YEARS. Now as a sex addiction counselor I see the ravages of this as well as the highly sexualized pop culture.

Key West, Florida (via phone)

Super Bowl in Spanish. Her carrier is Comcast and they broadcast the entire game in Spanish. WSVN Channel 7 is the Channel that Broadcast the game. After the game was over the gave came back on English. The caller just wants to know why the Super Bowl was broadcast in Spanish. Caller would just like to know why this happened. ***CTR386-phone***

Ortonville, Michigan

Totally inappropriate halftime show. There should be restrictions on what is allowed during main time television. Also, censoring to NOT show an anti-abortion commercial. The censoring agenda blows my mind.

Sacramento, California

The Super Bowl is supposed to be a family friendly broadcast, not the place for ass shaking, crotch shots, stripper pole dancing, almost nude belly dancing, bondage ropes, sexual grimaces, singing about butts in Spanish, and sexual innuendos when millions of children are watching during prime time television.

San Diego, California

How is fox allowed to show Jennifer Lopez give a strip tease on air half naked rubbing her vagina. Can I no longer watch the halftime show with my kids. It was borderline sexual harassment. If I rub my private parts in front of a crowd of people I get arrested, she does it in front of 100,000,000 people and gets praised. Disgusted this was allowed to air.

Houston, Texas

Having to rush my children out of the room while the cameraman zoomed in on Jennifer Lopez silver thonged vagina was child abuse. Watching her thrust her butt into the man behind her, while her “tapped “ her was abuse. If my 6 year old does the same thing to another girl he will be sent home for sexual assault. This was supposed to be family friendly hour, this was a grotesque network abuse of air time.

Groves, Texas

NOT FAMILY ORIENTED! ASS SHAKEN AND VULGAR COSTUMES NOT GOOD FOR YOUTH TO VIEW! How could you have stooped so low! No class! Only place that might belong was a strip joint! Last time I will watch! I know there is real talent out there. Proper attire please! Just sick of degrading stuff being shown to our youth. I’m a retired dancer but would never wear crap like that infront of a family show. Get your morals back on!!

Pensacola, Florida