New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees isn’t planning on hanging it up just yet. In a post on Instagram, Brees confirmed he would be returning for the 2020 season. The announcement comes despite some recent speculation that the quarterback, who turned 41 in January, might be considering retirement.

For the first time in his Saints career, Brees had a setback when he missed five games in 2019 due to a thumb injury. Still, he returned to the lineup and went on to break the NFL’s record for career touchdown passes. He also led the league in completion percentage for a third straight season and had a career-high passer rating of 116.3 in his 11 games.

Even though Brees struggled in the Wild Card Round loss to the Vikings, his return is good news for New Orleans. It gives the Saints, who already had the fourth-best Super Bowl odds, their best chance at another title. However, it also creates a domino effect for the Saints’ salary cap situation, their backup quarterbacks, and other teams around the league.

Let’s look at what Brees’ return for his 20th season means.

1. The Saints will have some salary cap decisions to make

Brees’ $15.9 million in dead money will count against the Saints’ salary cap in 2020, even before he signs a new deal. Brees’ current contract will be voided when the new league year begins on March 18, and the Saints are near the bottom of the league in salary cap space with just $9.3 million, according to Over the Cap.

That means New Orleans will have to get creative with how it structures contracts, especially when it re-signs Brees. New Orleans has done this before, but it will take some figuring out. Spreading out Brees’ contract money over a few years, and with roster bonuses and incentives, is a logical place to start.

Given the Saints’ cap situation, they also might have to cut veterans like cornerback Janoris Jenkins or linebacker Kiki Alonso to make some space. They may not be able to afford re-signing pending free agents such as safety Vonn Bell or offensive guard Andrus Peat, either.

But their biggest cap decisions will come at the QB position, including Brees’ backups.

2. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will probably go to a new team

The Saints’ No. 2 quarterback performed quite well while stepping up for Brees this past season. Bridgewater went 5-0 as the starter when Brees was out, and threw for 1,205 yards and nine touchdowns in those games.

With Brees officially returning in 2020, New Orleans won’t be able to afford to re-sign Bridgewater. His performance coming off the bench last season is worthy of securing a starting job elsewhere, anyway. Bridgewater’s free agent deal could earn him anywhere from $20 to $30 million per year, a big increase from the $7.25 million he got from the Saints in 2019.

There are plenty of teams in the league that could use a talent like Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. The Los Angeles Chargers need a QB now that they no longer have Philip Rivers. Teams like the Colts or Bucs could also make sense for Bridgewater, too.

3. New Orleans will also have to figure out what to do with backup QB Taysom Hill

Hill is a restricted free agent, which means the Saints can tender him and then match any offer if Hill signs with another team. If Hill were to sign with another team and the Saints didn’t want to match it, that team would have to forfeit a pick equal to the tendered round.

Saints coach Sean Payton has spoken highly of Hill, who believes he can be a franchise quarterback. However, Hill has thrown just 13 career passes in his three seasons with New Orleans. Hill has been primarily used as a wide receiver or wildcat quarterback in certain packages tailored for his running ability — he finished with six receiving touchdowns and 156 rushing yards last season.

Whether it’s as a backup or in his current role as a gadget player, don’t be surprised if the Saints keep Hill.

For some insurance in case Hill isn’t a viable backup, the Saints could sign a cheap veteran. Chase Daniel, who previously spent time in New Orleans, is one possibility:

Assuming the Saints re-sign restricted free agent Taysom Hill, I would expect them to be in the market for a veteran backup quarterback to join Hill & Brees. Unrestricted free agent Chase Daniel certainly makes a lot of sense. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) February 18, 2020

On the other hand, if New Orleans can get a good price for Hill — a first-round tender would be more than $6 million — it might be smart to let Hill leave.

4. The Saints could also draft a QB this year

If Hill isn’t the guy, or if he moves to a different team, the Saints still need to figure out what their future is at quarterback. Brees is 41, so that future is soon.

The Saints have the No. 24 pick in this year’s draft, which could be a good spot to take a quarterback. It’ll be too late to select one of the top quarterbacks, but there’s still value to be found late in the first round.

In his latest draft for SB Nation, Dan Kadar has the Saints picking Utah State’s Jordan Love in the first round. Love has a big arm and raw athleticism, and he could benefit from sitting behind Brees for a year. Another potential option in the draft is Jacob Eason out of Washington.

The Saints could also wait until next season to draft a quarterback, and ride with Hill and a veteran backup QB for 2020.

Brees announcing his return for 2020 wasn’t too surprising, but it still leaves questions about how the Saints will manage their roster. One thing’s for certain, though: the Saints have big decisions to make for both now and their future.