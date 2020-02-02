Puppy Bowl 2020: Ranking the very good doggos of the starting lineups

Sunday afternoon, millions of viewers will gather around their televisions to catch the most competitive, thrilling and utterly adorable sporting event of the year.

Yes, utterly adorable.

I, of course, am talking about the Puppy Bowl, which will air Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

Thirty-nine very, very good doggos will take the field as part of either Team Ruff or Team Fluff, in a battle to take home the Lombarky Trophy. To get you fully prepared for the action, I took on the immensely difficult task of ranking the puppies and pulled a couple competitors out to highlight.

To see ALL the pooches’ very good bios, check out the full gallery here.

T1. Alvin (Team Fluff)

T1. Ana (Team Fluff)

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog-Catahoula Leopard Dog

Age: 17 weeks

Thoughts: You can feel how soft Ana is by looking at this picture. That spotted coat and sweet face is almost too much to bear.

Cuteness: Please can we cuddle right now/10

Verdict: Very good pup.

T1. Barry (Team Ruff)

T1. Bear (Team Fluff)

T1. Blueberry Pie (Team Fluff)

Breed: Miniature Poodle-Chihuahua

Age: 15 Weeks

Thoughts: I respect that Blueberry Pie is so damn cute that they were named not just for the fruit, but for the whole pie. Also, the “just got outta bed, how does my fur look” aesthetic is just to die for.

Cuteness: 16/10

Verdict: Very good pup.

T1. Biscuit (Team Fluff)

T1. Boomer (Team Ruff)

T1. Buckalew (Team Fluff)

T1. Buttons (Team Fluff)

T1. Carlo (Team Ruff)

T1. Chance (Team Fluff)

T1. Checkers (Team Fluff)

T1. Clyde (Team Ruff)

T1. Edwin (Team Ruff)

Breed: German Shepherd-Rottweiler

Age: 17 weeks

Thoughts: Edwin is an athlete, and this is his time to shine. Look at that stance. Look at that focus. My little guy is ready to put his team on his cute little back. Or, he’ll just run around and play with the other puppies. Either way, we all win.

Cuteness: 178/10

Verdict: Very good pup.

T1. Hannah (Team Ruff)

T1. J-Paw (Team Ruff)

T1. Joker (Team Ruff)

T1. Joy (Team Fluff)

T1. Juniper (Team Ruff)

T1. Kaleb Jr. (Team Fluff)

T1. Kelly Barkson (Team Ruff)

T1. Kitsy (Team Ruff)

Breed: Shiba Inu

Age: 19 Weeks

Thoughts: Team Ruff might be smaller in numbers, but Kitsy is going to wreak some havoc on Team Fluff. She’s got the type of length that can cause problems, and that face says she just caught you talking shit.

Cuteness: OMG THE HEAD TILT/10

Verdict: Very good pup.

T1. Lila (Team Fluff)

T1. Luna (Team Fluff)

T1. Mango (Team Fluff)

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier-Chihuahua

Age: 16 weeks

Thoughts: [indistinguishable squealing]

Cuteness: INFINITY/10

Verdict: Very good pup.

T1. Miss Brie (Team Ruff)

T1. Moonshine (Team Ruff)

T1. Morris (Team Ruff)

Breed: Pomeranian

Age: 14 weeks

Thoughts: I’ve always had big dogs (shoutout to my 65-pound chunker, Bennett), but if I had to get a small dog I would get a Pomeranian with the QUICKNESS. I don’t see how you could ever be in a bad mood around one of these. It’s a fuzzball, with a face!

Cuteness: FLUFF/10

Verdict: Very good pup.

T1. Mr. Wigglesworth

T1. Olympia (Team Fluff)

T1. Peanut (Team Ruff)

Breed: Australian Shepherd-Pointer

Age: 15 weeks

Thoughts: THIS IS THE PRESIDENTIAL PORTRAIT EQUIVALENT OF A PUPPY PICTURE.

Cuteness: You get my vote 2020/10

Verdict: Very good pup.

T1. Peatree (Team Ruff)

T1. Sally (Team Fluff)

T1. Savannah (Team Ruff)

T1. Sophie (Team Fluff)

T1. Stripe (Team Fluff)

Breed: Labrador Retriever-German Shepherd

Age: 19 weeks

Thoughts: Stripe is going to be the MVP, you heard it hear first. This sweet pupper is on the older end of the group, and they’ve got that Retriever lineage that is just itching to pick up every toy. Stripe is also going to rumble with the best of them.

Cuteness: MVP/10

Verdict: Very good pup.

T1. Sunny (Team Fluff)

T1. Tyler (Team Fluff)

T1. Vaughn (Team Fluff)

Breed: Border Collie-Shiba Inu

Age: 15 weeks

Thoughts: BRB -- driving to Colorado to adopt this dog.

Cuteness: I don’t even have words for it/10

Verdict: Very good pup.

How to Watch

When: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Animal Planet

Online: Animal Planet GO

Starting lineups: The Cutest