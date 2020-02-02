The year before Isaac Bruce entered the NFL, the 1993 Los Angeles Rams averaged just 189 passing yards per game. Ten years later, with Bruce as one of the stars of their aerial attack, that number was up to 268.

Bruce played against the backdrop of a passing boom in the NFL. He wasn’t just a witness to that movement, either; he was a catalyst. That’s why he’s a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

No player in Rams history has more catches than Bruce’s 942. None have more receiving yards than his 14,109. The only player who’s close is Torry Holt, leaving legends like Henry Ellard and Elroy Hirsch far in his rearview mirror. Bruce’s 15,208 total receiving yards over a 16-year career ranks fifth-best in the NFL all time, sandwiched between Randy Moss and Tony Gonzalez. Now, like Moss, Gonzalez, and the rest of the players at the top of that list, he’ll have a gold jacket to prove his greatness resonated outside of Saint Louis.

Bruce was the under-the-radar force that helped the Rams change the game

Bruce wasn’t a shotgun blast downfield. He was a surgeon’s scalpel, carefully slicing through opposing secondaries with routes so precise they served as unofficial borders downfield.

He thrived in the split second between a cornerback giving up his position and a safety dropping in to help. His post routes centered on creating the perfect angle for his quarterbacks — some great, some ... very J.T. O’Sullivan-ish — to drop an easy 15+ yard gain. His ability to find holes in a thick fog of coverage was virtually unmatched.

His game wasn’t just cerebral. His hips spun through directional changes without a hitch, fluidly leaving defensive backs to guess at what was coming next. Then, with his direction set, came the burst.

Bruce’s second gear, sometimes coming off an upfield cut or through the contact of a bump-and-run corner, was the system shock that left opposing DBs staggered. It was also a necessity for a wideout who, at 6’0 and less than 190 pounds, could have been swallowed whole by physical safeties. This didn’t necessarily make sense — he clocked in at a relatively slow 4.55 seconds in his NFL Combine 40-yard dash — but the way he harnessed his quick-change ability to shift directions and then plant his foot and GO made him a star.

By his second season in the league — the Rams’ first in Saint Louis — he was averaging more than 111 receiving yards per game. In 1996, Bruce sprang for a league-high 1,338 receiving yards. His Rams only threw for 2,765 yards that fall. He was responsible for nearly half his team’s aerial offense.

This was impressive and meaningless until the Rams realized just how special a Bruce-led passing offense could be with the right support. He’d waste his first six years in the league on losing teams before Marshall Faulk came to St. Louis via trade and Kurt Warner assumed the team’s starting quarterback role.

Then the revolution came.

Bruce is the latest member of the Greatest Show on Turf to be enshrined in Canton

Faulk made the Hall of Fame in 2011. Orlando Pace got the call in 2016. Warner earned his gold jacket in 2017.

Now Bruce is the latest testimony to how special those turf-burning Rams really were. He was the foundation from which that offense was built, a standby from the Tony Banks and Steve Walsh days who seemed destined to be a big-stat, low-win non-star.

But when St. Louis changed its image, the Pro Bowl wideout was the biggest-name holdover from an era where the team averaged five victories per season.

Faulk gave the team a reliable rushing presence to prevent opponents from scattering defensive backs across the secondary. Holt, drafted with the sixth overall pick in 1999 and liable to join his teammates in Canton someday, was the perfect complement downfield. With Holt and Bruce capable of burning defenses deep or with short passes over the middle, rivals had to pick their poison when it came to double-teams. In the center of all of it was Warner, the former Arena Football star who threw his franchise to new heights.

From 1999-2001, the Rams led the league in scoring and offensive yardage each season. While the median NFL team averaged 5.0 yards per play in those three years, their offense sprang for 6.8. In 2000, Bruce had 1,471 receiving yards, nine touchdowns, and a staggering 10.9 yards per target (fourth-best in the league and, somehow, third-best among his teammates). The Rams passed for nearly 1,000 more yards that fall than any other team in the league.

Those performances gave Bruce his first postseason experience in 1999, his sixth year as a pro. He refused to let that opportunity go to waste. He helped lead the Rams to their first Super Bowl title with 317 playoff receiving yards — on just 13 catches. He saved his best game of that season — a six-catch, 162-yard explosion — for Super Bowl XXXIV, where his 73-yard touchdown catch served as the winning points.

Bruce was more than just the brief burst of starlight that made the Rams relevant at the start of the millennium. Holt’s presence took some of the heavy lifting from his shoulders, but Bruce still averaged 116 targets per year between 1999-2008. He was a trusted contributor for nearly two decades, but with the exception of a few big moments, rarely found himself under the league’s spotlight as a pro.

Bruce was an overlooked star throughout a long NFL career

That’s where his greatness truly lay. Bruce’s impact dropped after the superhuman 99-01 run with Warner and Faulk, but he remained a valuable piece of high-impact offenses well into the latter half of a 16-year career. He managed to lock in his final 1,000-yard season at age 34, the same season when he ranked among the league’s top 20 wideouts in targets, receptions, and yards-per-target.

All the while, Bruce toiled in relative obscurity. The Rams made it back to the Super Bowl once after that 1999 run (a loss that sparked the Patriots’ dynasty in Super Bowl XXXVI), and Bruce would go on to spend his last five years in the league on non-playoff teams. Holt’s presence meant the veteran wideout didn’t even lead his own team in receiving after 1999, despite five seasons with 1,075 receiving yards or more in that span.

Bruce’s average 16-game season: 74 catches, 1,091 receiving yards, seven receiving touchdowns and 14.9 yards per catch. In his most productive years (1995-2008, which is an extremely long stretch), his full-season pace looked like this: 78 catches, 1,178 yards, seven TDs.

If put up to a blind vote, those numbers almost certainly add up to a Hall of Fame career. Bruce was easy to cast aside, however; for many years, he wasn’t even the most prolific wideout on his own roster. Once he became eligible for the Hall of Fame, he was easy to ignore in favor of other higher-profile colleagues. How could Bruce make it to Canton before Terrell Owens, who played in the same era and had more catches and receiving yards than he did? Who would stan for the man who welcomed football to Saint Louis with a 1,700-yard season after the NFL publicly spurned the city by taking its franchise away?

But Owens got his call in 2018 along with Randy Moss. The clutter that had obscured most of Bruce’s career — whether it was his spot on bad teams, sharing the spotlight on good ones, or his quiet demeanor off the field — finally cleared in 2020. He rose to the top of a group of semifinalists that also included wideouts like Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, and former teammate Holt. He’d finally earned recognition for a career that began with a hopeless Rams franchise and peaked with one of the greatest offenses in NFL history.

Bruce was great for a long time and good for even longer. Now, the man with the fifth-most receiving yards in NFL history is a Hall of Famer. And while he may have spent much of his career as an overlooked ship in a rising tide of offense, he was an undeniable force who helped transform the game into the high-flying, pass-heavy series of explosions it is today.