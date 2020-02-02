What the heck is ‘The Masked Singer’?

The Masked Singer returns to Fox immediately following Super Bowl 54 to start the third season as the wackiest show on TV.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show is your typical competitive singing contest except for the fact that celebrity challengers hide their identity beneath the wildest head-to-toe costumes you’ve ever seen. The show is based on the South Korean show King of Masked Singer and I often describe watching it as a fever dream you don’t actually want to wake up from.

So what can you expect from The Masked Singer? I’ll do my best to break it down for you:

How does The Masked Singer work?

Several celebrities will compete each season in a competitive format until a winner is crowned. Each week, one Masked Singer is voted off the show the and then forced to show their identity. Until then, it is completely anonymous as fans and judges try to guess the identity of each singer. Hints are given before each performance to try and help viewers with their guesses.

Who is on The Masked Singer?

A wild range of celebrities who need a little popularity boost or athletes who want to prove they can sing too. Season 1 was won by T-Pain, who was able to shed the idea he could only sing through autotune by letting his real voice come through behind a blue furry monster costume. Wayne Brady won Season 2 dressed up as a fox, beating out Chris Daughtry dressed as a Rottweiler and Adrienne Bailon disguised as a flamingo.

I told you — it’s a fever dream.

Who are the judges?

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Most of the time they are horrible at guessing who is behind each mask but they do add a nice bit of entertainment. If you want help on making your guess as to the identity of the contestants, just look on Twitter. Twitter followers of the show have a way better clue on who is who, while the judges guess celebrities like Beyonce, who would never go on a show like this.

This is a sports blog after all, so here are the athletes who have been on the show so far

Season 1: Terry Bradshaw and Antonio Brown

Season 2: Victor Oladipo and Laila Ali

Oladipo made it to fourth place on Season 2, which made him the highest placing athlete so far. In fact, all other athletes were out within the first three weeks. This is where I plug my blog about Oladipo as Thingamajig, which I called after his first performance.