The Kansas City Chiefs are champions for the first time in 50 years, thanks to an incredible fourth-quarter comeback by Patrick Mahomes and Co. to beat the 49ers, 31-20.
Mahomes threw for 139 yards and two scores in the final quarter, including the go-ahead strike to Damien Williams with 2:50 remaining. The comeback was the third straight for Kansas City, the first team to win after trailing by double-digits three times in the same postseason.
Against San Francisco, the Chiefs trailed, 20-10, with 17:40 remaining in the game, making this different than Kansas City’s previous two comebacks. The Chiefs fell behind, 24-0, against the Texans in the Divisional Round, then trailed, 17-7, against the Titans in the AFC Championship Game, but were able to lead both of those games by halftime.
Kansas City led by a touchdown in the second quarter of the Super Bowl, but the two teams went to halftime tied, 10-10.
The Chiefs are one of 10 teams in NFL history to have at least three comeback wins in a single postseason (the 2007 miracle Giants had four such wins, including knocking off the undefeated Patriots in the Super Bowl), but none of those teams overcame more than one double-digit deficit.
Most comeback wins in a single postseason
|Team
|Season
|Wild card deficit
|Divisional deficit
|Conference deficit
|Super Bowl deficit
|Comeback wins
|Team
|Season
|Wild card deficit
|Divisional deficit
|Conference deficit
|Super Bowl deficit
|Comeback wins
|Giants
|2007
|7 points
|7 points
|4 points
|4 points
|4
|Chiefs
|2019
|----
|24 points
|10 points
|10 points
|3
|Eagles
|2017
|----
|4 points
|7 points
|1 point
|3
|Giants
|2011
|2 points
|----
|7 points
|8 points
|3
|Saints
|2009
|----
|7 points
|7 points
|10 points
|3
|Cardinals
|2008
|3 points
|7 points
|1 point
|----
|3
|Titans
|1999
|1 point
|3 points
|7 points
|----
|3
|Broncos
|1997
|----
|3 points
|7 points
|7 points
|3
|Cowboys
|1992
|----
|3 points
|4 points
|7 points
|3
|Patriots
|1985
|4 points
|10 points
|4 points
|----
|3
In fact, those other nine teams combined for 28 postseason comeback wins in their respective seasons, only two of which erased a 10-point deficit. These Chiefs have three double-digit comebacks in a four-week span, and stand alone in NFL history.
