The Kansas City Chiefs are champions for the first time in 50 years, thanks to an incredible fourth-quarter comeback by Patrick Mahomes and Co. to beat the 49ers, 31-20.

Mahomes threw for 139 yards and two scores in the final quarter, including the go-ahead strike to Damien Williams with 2:50 remaining. The comeback was the third straight for Kansas City, the first team to win after trailing by double-digits three times in the same postseason.

Against San Francisco, the Chiefs trailed, 20-10, with 17:40 remaining in the game, making this different than Kansas City’s previous two comebacks. The Chiefs fell behind, 24-0, against the Texans in the Divisional Round, then trailed, 17-7, against the Titans in the AFC Championship Game, but were able to lead both of those games by halftime.

Kansas City led by a touchdown in the second quarter of the Super Bowl, but the two teams went to halftime tied, 10-10.

The Chiefs are one of 10 teams in NFL history to have at least three comeback wins in a single postseason (the 2007 miracle Giants had four such wins, including knocking off the undefeated Patriots in the Super Bowl), but none of those teams overcame more than one double-digit deficit.

Most comeback wins in a single postseason Team Season Wild card deficit Divisional deficit Conference deficit Super Bowl deficit Comeback wins Team Season Wild card deficit Divisional deficit Conference deficit Super Bowl deficit Comeback wins Giants 2007 7 points 7 points 4 points 4 points 4 Chiefs 2019 ---- 24 points 10 points 10 points 3 Eagles 2017 ---- 4 points 7 points 1 point 3 Giants 2011 2 points ---- 7 points 8 points 3 Saints 2009 ---- 7 points 7 points 10 points 3 Cardinals 2008 3 points 7 points 1 point ---- 3 Titans 1999 1 point 3 points 7 points ---- 3 Broncos 1997 ---- 3 points 7 points 7 points 3 Cowboys 1992 ---- 3 points 4 points 7 points 3 Patriots 1985 4 points 10 points 4 points ---- 3

In fact, those other nine teams combined for 28 postseason comeback wins in their respective seasons, only two of which erased a 10-point deficit. These Chiefs have three double-digit comebacks in a four-week span, and stand alone in NFL history.