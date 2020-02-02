It’s perfectly understandable if you don’t remember Super Bowl 53 at all. The Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Rams was mostly devoid of offensive highlights and big moments. It just wasn’t a very good game.

Fortunately, Super Bowl 54 didn’t make us wait long for offense.

With 20 points scored in the first half, it took less than 30 minutes for the Chiefs and 49ers to eclipse the point total of the Patriots and Rams. While Los Angeles went an entire Super Bowl without getting into the end zone (even Big Boi did more driving than the Rams), both Kansas City and San Francisco avoided that ineptitude.

First, the Chiefs answered a 49ers field goal with a 15-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Patrick Mahomes rushing touchdown:

QB1 gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/AEbaGOs5Sw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

After the Chiefs extended their lead to 10 with a field goal, Jimmy Garoppolo connected with fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a 15-yard touchdown:

A 10-10 tie at halftime wasn’t exactly an offensive explosion in the first two quarters, although it was only the fourth Super Bowl tied at the end of the first half. But the second half was even better.

San Francisco built a 21-10 lead that it carried into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs erased it with three touchdowns in the last seven minutes. Super Bowl 53 didn’t come close to the drama the 49ers and Chiefs provided.