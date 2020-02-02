We knew there would be amazing athleticism at the Super Bowl, but nothing could prepare us for how ludicrous Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were during the halftime show.

This was a solid 30 minutes of non-stop dancing by the duo, complete with high kicks, jumps, slides, dives, climbs and more verbs than I can’t even think of at the moment. In short: They were absolutely amazing.

Shakira is 43 and JLo is 50. You can’t tell me they’re not the most impressive athletes in that stadium tonight, my god. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) February 3, 2020

Last year we saw Adam Levine become a sweaty mess of bubbling tattoos after basically walking around and singing for 20 minutes. He also had the benefit of being indoors, and could be half-naked.

Levine is younger than both J-Lo and Shakira, who tore the house down and might have been the most athletic people on the field the entire night. If you don’t like that statement then fight me — or not, because I bruise easily.

Ultimately the halftime show proved we should just have all-women shows from now on. There was absolutely nothing disappointing about what we saw tonight, which is far more than 90 percent of the Super Bowl halftime shows out there.

It ruled.