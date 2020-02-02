The Chiefs’ 4th quarter changed all of Super Bowl 54

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 54 Sunday night in Miami, their first championship in 50 years, by defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. The win also gave Andy Reid his first-ever Super Bowl win as a head coach. He entered this game as the NFL’s winningest coach to not have a Lombardi Trophy.

The final score wasn’t a good indicator of just how close this game actually was. The Chiefs entered the fourth quarter trailing, 20-10, before Patrick Mahomes and KC’s offense scored 21 unanswered points.

Mahomes led a brilliant, seven-play, 65-yard scoring drive to give his team the lead with 2:44 left in the game. He found Damien Williams for a 5-yard touchdown thanks to the receiver stretching the ball out across the goal line.

THE @CHIEFS TAKE THE LEAD!



Back-to-back scores put Kansas City on top! #ChiefsKingdom



: #SBLIV on FOX

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/fMDm3iaqAS — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

Mahomes went 5-of-5 passing on the drive, and one of those passes was a 44-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill, which was his longest pass of the night:

Patrick Mahomes' 44-yard completion to Tyreek Hill (on 3rd & 15) traveled 57.1 yards in the air, Mahomes' longest completed pass by air distance this season.#SBLIV | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/WrtEarc4VT — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 3, 2020

The 49ers got the ball back on their own 15-yard line and Jimmy Garoppolo managed to drive San Francisco’s offense to the KC 49. However, on fourth-and-10, Garoppolo was sacked to give the Chiefs the ball back with 1:25 left. Williams scored the final touchdown of the game to seal the 31-20 victory for Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ magical comeback started after Mahomes put together a 10-play, 83-yard touchdown drive capped off with a throw to Travis Kelce in the end zone to make it 20-17 with 6:13 left in the fourth.

KC’s defense came up huge on the ensuing drive, forcing San Francisco to a three-and-out to give the Chiefs the ball back. The 49ers’ defense played well all night long, but Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense came alive when it mattered most in the fourth quarter.

That’s why they’re Super Bowl champs.