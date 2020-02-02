Chiefs superfan Paul Rudd is living his best life after Super Bowl 54

The Kansas City Chiefs used a dramatic 21-point explosion over the final nine minutes of the game to come-from-behind to win Super Bowl 54, 31-20, over the San Francisco 49ers. No one is more excited than Kansas City superfan Paul Rudd, whose Kansas City fandom is well documented.

Although we weren’t blessed with any Rudd content during the game (which is probably best for him since a lot of swear words were likely being said), he got to thrive postgame. Rudd, who has no Twitter, was the subject of a litany of tweets that said they were only rooting for the Chiefs because of his fandom.

After the game, Rudd told the San Antonio Fox affiliate KABB that he was, “happy for Andy [Reid],” and that he is “always nervous” during games before turning attention to the team for their achievements.

Look at us. @MaxSportsSA & Paul Rudd. Name a better duo. Chuck is live in Miami after the Masked Singer on @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/vKSJmwlZLC — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) February 3, 2020

IS THAT HIM WITH THE TROPHY?!

Congrats Paul on finally winning the title #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/i0InBf6CUN — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) February 3, 2020

Immediately after the game, Rudd took to the confetti strewn Hard Rock Stadium field alongside Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet.

Two of the biggest @chiefs fans @ericstonestreet and Paul Rudd In heaven with #SBLIV victory pic.twitter.com/BDQFzZxiRO — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) February 3, 2020

After things settled slightly, Rudd and his son got bear hugs from Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes. Donning a championship hat and oversized tee, Rudd’s happiness is written all over his face. “We did it, man,” Mahomes told the Ant-Man star mid-embrace:

Paul Rudd is every @Chiefs fan rn pic.twitter.com/8VFLajmhvO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

Rudd grew up outside Kansas City, and graduated from the University of Kansas, so the ties run deep. After the Kansas City Royals clinched the ALCS in 2015, the actor told a reporter that he was hosting a kegger at his mom’s house (and people showed up!). I mean, this is an actual thing he wore to the NFL Honors event:

The Kansas City fan base is made up of a litany of superstar celebrities, including Rudd, Brad Pitt, Rob Riggle, Jon Hamm, and Henry Cavill.