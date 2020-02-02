Donald Trump thought the Kansas City Chiefs are from Kansas

After the conclusion of Super Bowl 54, President Donald Trump naturally tweeted congratulations to the champion Chiefs. Problem is, the President of the United States thinks Kansas City is in Kansas. (Narrator: It is not.)

The original tweet in full:

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!

Despite what the name might suggest, Kansas City is actually in Missouri. It’s pretty close to Kansas, but, as you can see in this screenshot of Google Maps, Kansas City is the largest city in the great state of Missouri. Currently, there are no NFL teams based in Kansas.

To recap the president’s week, he had no idea where Kansas City is, and previously had no idea who would be playing in the Super Bowl.

(Trump later tweeted a corrected version.)