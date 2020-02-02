Patrick Mahomes’ 7-year-old Disney World tweet came true

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years by beating the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling come-from-behind game, 31-20.

The catalyst for the Chiefs’ 21 unanswered points was quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the game’s MVP award after throwing for 286 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Even cooler than that, Mahomes got to live a longtime fantasy. Seven years ago, when he was just 17 years old, Mahomes tweeted he wanted to someday be the quarterback who says “I’m going to Disney World” on national TV.

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

After the game, he finally got to fulfill that dream:

At just 24 years old, Mahomes is the youngest player in league history to win both Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP, which he won last season. On Sunday night, Disney also announced that it would make a $1 million donation in the name of Mahomes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Congrats to Mahomes on an incredible Super Bowl victory. We can’t wait to see him living it up at Disney World later this week.