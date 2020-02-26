The NFL Combine is a place where the best and brightest football hopefuls come to be dissected with the utmost precision. Just about everything you can measure is counted at the combine, down to hyper-specific minutiae.

Among those many measurements is weight, which is perhaps most important in the trenches. Some linemen try to lose weight for the combine, while others need to gain weight. The latter can lead to some interesting choices for accelerated weight increase in a short amount of time.

How to gain weight: lots of In-N-Out burgers, but not 10x10s

Enter Netane Muti, a Fresno State guard who checks in at 315 pounds. That’s not too much different than his listed weight of 307 as a junior in college, but it’s an increase nonetheless. I think we found the secret to Muti adding weight.

Fresno State guard Netane Muti, one of the draft’s top run blockers, says he’s polished off a 10x10 at In-N-Out Burger: 10 beef patties, 10 slices of cheese. pic.twitter.com/ZJsX2YgvRE — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 26, 2020

What Muti might weigh is neither here nor there, but I’d like to discuss his choice of burger. This hits close to home for me, as I worked at In-N-Out in high school, which was over 25 years ago. The largest burger I ever saw in my In-N-Out days was an 8x8, and that was big enough to fit in a single box, with no room for fries.

A 10x10 is just a massive concoction, and far too unwieldy for a mere two slices of bread. As someone who has polished off hundreds of In-N-Out burgers in the day, I consider anything above a 4x4 to be too much for one “burger.” For one, the thing is just too difficult to bite into.

Also, I’m not sure what the proper condiment-to-meat ratio is for a burger, but 10 patties and a normal amount of lettuce and tomatoes is too unbalanced, in my opinion. My vote for anyone looking to consume 10 meat patties in one sitting is to get two 3x3s and a 4x4, each within its own buns and with a more delicious ratio of accoutrements to meat.

My other reaction to Muti’s boast was that I didn’t think a 10x10 was even possible. In-N-Out has the simplest menu of any fast food chain, and doesn’t even list any burger larger than a Double-Double, their signature offering. You can delve into the secret menu and get larger burgers, but I thought the biggest allowable these days was a 4x4, for the reasons offered above.

So I was glad that Jonas Shaffer also tweeted a picture of what I first assumed was Muti’s burger, but instead is a photo at least six years old, if not older. So I won’t go into a detailed breakdown of Muti’s condiments, since we really don’t know. (My go-to is grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, no spread, and add pickles, if you were wondering.)

A 10x10 burger is something to order once, to say you did it. It’s like visiting the Empire State Building. Sure it’s an amazing structure, but the payoff isn’t worth all the hassle of going through it in the first place. Just order three or four burgers that combine (get it?) for 10 patties, and call it a day.

— Eric Stephen

How not to gain weight: a cottage cheese and grits smoothie with Gatorade

St. John’s offensive tackle Ben Bartch told reporters in Indianapolis that he gained weight in a much less appetizing way than eating In-N-Out. Try not to gag when you read what went into his breakfast smoothie:

St. John's OT Ben Bartch, the only D-III player at the combine, gained 55 pounds over two-plus years in move from TE.



His breakfast smoothie: "Seven eggs, a big tub of cottage cheese, quick grits, then peanut butter and banana and Gatorade. Throw it all in and plug my nose." — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) February 26, 2020

Bartch, you’re doing it all wrong! Eat In-N-Out burgers like your fellow combine participant! While it’s true that there actually isn’t an In-N-Out location near St. John’s campus in Minnesota, he could’ve done a lot better by eating a burger for breakfast every morning and been much better off, TBH.

— Morgan Moriarty

How to gain weight: just build a better shake

Bartch’s shake is horrifying. It’s disgusting. It’s ... unnecessary. The general flavor profile of this shake is “bunch of trash,” and that’s precisely what he’s putting in his body.

If we break down this grotesque soup into its parts we get the general caloric profile of this shake.

Seven eggs: 546 calories.

One large tub of cottage cheese: 444 calories.

One cup of quick grits: 512 calories.

Two tablespoons of peanut butter: 188 calories.

One banana: 105 calories.

20 oz of Gatorade: 200 calories.

Grand total: 1,995 calories.

That’s roughly the average caloric intake a person should have in a day, in one shake. Granted, he’s trying to gain weight, so it’s understandable — but I can’t help but feel like there’s a better way.

Men’s Health ran a story last year exploring some of the best high-calories weight gain shakes, and while not the absolutely gut-busting 2,000 calories, this is a perfect one.

12 oz water, milk, or yogurt

2 scoops vanilla-flavored protein

1 apple, core removed, and sliced into wedges

1 cup of spinach

2 tbsp of almonds

¼ cup of uncooked oats

Ice as needed

Cinnamon to taste

I’m a big fan of the apple and cinnamon flavor profile here, and we can easily increase the 535 calories the shake has as written. We change out the 12 ounces of water for milk, throw in an extra scoop of protein, double the almonds and oats, and we now have a 1,000-calorie smoothie that is MUCH better than the egg-based madness he was was consuming. If he were to add some peanut butter to the mix, he’s where he needs to be — and doesn’t need to hold his nose to drink it.

— James Dator