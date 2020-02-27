 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

How NFL players are reacting to the new CBA proposal before voting

New, 41 comments

Former and current players share their opinions about the new collective bargaining agreement.

By Natalie Weiner
NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The divisive new NFL collective bargaining agreement was sent to the league’s players for a vote this week. The 32 team player reps voted by a slim margin (17-14 with one abstention) to pass it along early Wednesday morning. The NFLPA executive committee, in contrast, voted 7-4 against the contract earlier that day, while NFL ownership approved it last week.

The wider player vote is slated to happen within the next couple of weeks, but no date has been set yet.

Some of the biggest issues (among many) are the addition of a 17th regular-season game and the profit split between players and ownership. Though the first steps to approving the deal have been made, players around the league have become increasingly vocal about the deal on social media. Below are some of their thoughts on what’s at stake, both critical and positive.

From the executive committee and team representatives

Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ player rep, explained why he voted against the deal in a post Wednesday. His concerns mostly centered on inadequate adjustments to the offseason and bye weeks to accommodate the 17th regular-season game proposed by the owners.

Richard Sherman, who also serves on the NFLPA executive committee, expressed his support of Rodgers’ note and shared that he had voted against the proposed deal.

Sherman had shared his dissent last week as well, and retweeted a post critical of the NFLPA’s proposed “CBA Fact Sheet.”

Chargers tackle Russell Okung, who is on the the NFLPA executive committee, has been among the most vocal on the board about the negotiations so far.

He elaborated on some of his concerns about the deal in a longer thread last week, focusing on the NFL’s history of neglecting crucial player health and safety issues — especially around brain injuries.

Calais Campbell, who is the Jaguars’ player rep, posted a thread encouraging players to read the deal themselves and offer feedback to their reps — and suggested it had been challenging to decide which way to vote.

Quarterback Chase Daniel, who is the Bears’ player rep, expressed a similar sentiment.

The Bucs’ Sam Acho, who serves on the NFLPA board, publicly denied a report from ProFootballTalk that he had flipped at the latest union board meeting to vote against the current deal — suggesting he advocates for passing it as-is.

Adam Vinatieri, who serves on the NFLPA’s executive committee, favorited this tweet from retired player Matt Chatham.

Steelers rep Ramon Foster has corrected what he views as misperceptions about the CBA, and compared voting against it without understanding it to voting for Donald Trump in 2016.

Lions rep Devon Kennard shared his surprise at the response to the deal.

He later explained his affirmative vote:

Jarvis Landry, the Browns’ team rep, had jokes — although it’s worth noting the CBA doesn’t expire until the 2021 offseason, leaving plenty of time for avid football fans to cultivate XFL fandom in case of a holdout.

Team representatives and executive committee members in conversation with other players

Russell Wilson made his dissatisfaction with the current offering clear ...

And NFLPA president Eric Winston responded, reiterating the care that the board had put into negotiating the current deal. Winston is one of two retired players serving on the NFLPA’s board.

Robert Griffin III and Washington player rep Nick Sundberg also went back and forth on Twitter about the deal — Griffin advocating against it, and Sundberg for it. Sundberg’s first tweet is the start of a thread; what follows are Griffin’s rebuttals.

Griffin had been expressing his dissatisfaction with the deal alongside fellow Raven Marlon Humphrey (who is the team’s alternate player rep).

Saints tackle Terron Armstead fact-checked ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

The Saints’ Thomas Morstead, who serves on the NFLPA’s executive committee, countered.

From players outside union leadership

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey posted a vehement rejection of the deal on Instagram, and asserted his twin brother — the Chargers’ Mike Pouncey, who is the team’s player rep — felt the same. Pouncey insisted he would be happy to help less established players if the current negotiations threatened their pay.

J.J. Watt was similarly vehement last week.

As was the SeahawksTyler Lockett.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has expressed frustration with the process over the past week.

Bears receiver Allen Robinson suggested doing away with the franchise tag which, as ESPN’s Brooke Pryor notes, wouldn’t be possible since the player reps have approved the current deal.

The VikingsStefon Diggs votes no.

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs shared that he wanted a 50/50 revenue split, as well as his preparedness for a lockout.

Raiders tackle Trent Brown lamented offseason demands ...

... while defensive end Cam Heyward (the Steelers’ alternate player rep) pointed out that voluntary offseason workouts are still voluntary.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...