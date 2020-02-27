The divisive new NFL collective bargaining agreement was sent to the league’s players for a vote this week. The 32 team player reps voted by a slim margin (17-14 with one abstention) to pass it along early Wednesday morning. The NFLPA executive committee, in contrast, voted 7-4 against the contract earlier that day, while NFL ownership approved it last week.

The wider player vote is slated to happen within the next couple of weeks, but no date has been set yet.

Some of the biggest issues (among many) are the addition of a 17th regular-season game and the profit split between players and ownership. Though the first steps to approving the deal have been made, players around the league have become increasingly vocal about the deal on social media. Below are some of their thoughts on what’s at stake, both critical and positive.

From the executive committee and team representatives

Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ player rep, explained why he voted against the deal in a post Wednesday. His concerns mostly centered on inadequate adjustments to the offseason and bye weeks to accommodate the 17th regular-season game proposed by the owners.

Richard Sherman, who also serves on the NFLPA executive committee, expressed his support of Rodgers’ note and shared that he had voted against the proposed deal.

Health and Wellness of our men is always the most important aspect. There is no price you can put on that and that is why I Voted No. I respect the Men that have been part of this discussion and stood up for their locker rooms. https://t.co/mL0Yj3E6d9 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 26, 2020

Sherman had shared his dissent last week as well, and retweeted a post critical of the NFLPA’s proposed “CBA Fact Sheet.”

Leadership! I am with you! Please communicate with your team rep. https://t.co/JucZbwqoa2 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 21, 2020

URGENT THREAD:

The CBA "Fact Sheet" provided by #NFLPA is a joke. It's also the repeat of a common tactic that has led many people to make poor decisions because important details of the actual contract are conveniently omitted. pic.twitter.com/07x6MLRjSA — Sheilla Dingus (@SheillaDingus) February 21, 2020

Chargers tackle Russell Okung, who is on the the NFLPA executive committee, has been among the most vocal on the board about the negotiations so far.

Roger Goodell has the best healthcare in football and makes QB money.



Crazy. — Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) February 21, 2020

He elaborated on some of his concerns about the deal in a longer thread last week, focusing on the NFL’s history of neglecting crucial player health and safety issues — especially around brain injuries.

While the @NFL is laughably trying to sell 17 games for a profit, how about we discuss how 16 and less games played out for generations of players? (NEW THREAD) https://t.co/aLhTJEWby1 — Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) February 21, 2020

Calais Campbell, who is the Jaguars’ player rep, posted a thread encouraging players to read the deal themselves and offer feedback to their reps — and suggested it had been challenging to decide which way to vote.

Fact: all players now have a chance to educate themselves on the proposed CBA! Everyone has a vote and a voice! And having just went through hours and hours of discussion...it’s not easy. Most Reps were torn on which way to vote. — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) February 26, 2020

Quarterback Chase Daniel, who is the Bears’ player rep, expressed a similar sentiment.

SO MANY rumors on what this deal entails for the @NFLPA...any player w any questions/concerns about this deal please reach out 2 me! Ive been at every meeting the past 3 months. Would love to tell u exactly the economics behind this. Player leadership has worked tirelessly for u! — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 26, 2020

The Bucs’ Sam Acho, who serves on the NFLPA board, publicly denied a report from ProFootballTalk that he had flipped at the latest union board meeting to vote against the current deal — suggesting he advocates for passing it as-is.

This report is 100% false and the “league source” is a liar who can’t be trusted. I understand reporters have to do their jobs, but hear it directly from me. There was no secret vote. I stand where I stand. https://t.co/CIpeyXwP6H — Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) February 26, 2020

Adam Vinatieri, who serves on the NFLPA’s executive committee, favorited this tweet from retired player Matt Chatham.

Our union can’t do anything if the players aren’t willing to do it...this lesson learned over & over again in our business. More often than not, the membership is unwilling to do the things necessary to not get “rolled.” — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) February 26, 2020

Steelers rep Ramon Foster has corrected what he views as misperceptions about the CBA, and compared voting against it without understanding it to voting for Donald Trump in 2016.

That 250K was eliminated so that no player making over 4.2Ms would be sacrificed making less than their contract stated. Guys are made whole in their contract. EVERYBODY EATS, no one is cut short. Clear that up please. Everyone gets their chickens. Shout out to @MoneyLynch https://t.co/9xNGa0XBJp — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) February 26, 2020

Make sure they actually know the details first. I know I gave y’all all the info I had. Some just go off hearsay and twitter CBA experts. But what do I know ‍♂️ https://t.co/g571Mh3AUh — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) February 26, 2020

No one ever explains why, it’s just no. Kinda like voting for Trump in 2016. A lot of folks said they didn’t, but the polls and the end result said differently. No that’s not my political stance and I’d never discuss that publicly. I’m still kinda old school https://t.co/9fJQlehafL — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) February 26, 2020

Say this louder for the folks who don’t come to rep meetings. This discussion of the deal has been in place for years. We’ve withheld our royalty checks for years prepping for this. Oh now it’s important. Stay Woke people. Say I’m lying? https://t.co/uy9Fx7vdje — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) February 26, 2020

Say this louder. They just honor it. @KirkCousins8 got fully guaranteed. People never say anything about this when they criticize guys about being spoiled rich athletes. But now they are CBA experts. https://t.co/5axPxKjkHI — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) February 26, 2020

Lions rep Devon Kennard shared his surprise at the response to the deal.

I’m not going to lie a hard NO stance by some players that I’m seeing is surprising me. Not saying I like everything about the deal but it’s worth serious discussion IMO. — DK (@DevonKennard) February 21, 2020

He later explained his affirmative vote:

Jarvis Landry, the Browns’ team rep, had jokes — although it’s worth noting the CBA doesn’t expire until the 2021 offseason, leaving plenty of time for avid football fans to cultivate XFL fandom in case of a holdout.

Look like y’all better start getting y’all XFL tv packages together!! — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 21, 2020

Team representatives and executive committee members in conversation with other players

Russell Wilson made his dissatisfaction with the current offering clear ...

The @NBA & @MLB are doing it right.

Players come first.



ALL @NFL players deserve the same.



WE should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today’s satisfaction.



I VOTE NO. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2020

And NFLPA president Eric Winston responded, reiterating the care that the board had put into negotiating the current deal. Winston is one of two retired players serving on the NFLPA’s board.

No one is rushing into anything. We have spent the last 300 days listening to our guys and negotiating this deal. The proposal will be sent to all players and if somebody doesn’t like the terms once they’ve seen the entire package, I understand. That’s why every player gets a https://t.co/DT1DpeZdKd — Eric Winston (@ericwinston) February 26, 2020

Robert Griffin III and Washington player rep Nick Sundberg also went back and forth on Twitter about the deal — Griffin advocating against it, and Sundberg for it. Sundberg’s first tweet is the start of a thread; what follows are Griffin’s rebuttals.

Simply put. The positives vastly outweigh the negatives. I wasn’t willing to risk a work stoppage over a little less time during OTA’s. We got a ton of the things we targeted last March at rep meetings. Former player pensions/medical facilities, current player benefits skyrocket. https://t.co/cpFjHmzkg5 — Nick Sundberg (@NickSundberg) February 26, 2020

Hold out til when? Do you honestly thing an extra % is worth ripping the deal up? The owners told us if we didn’t get a deal done before now, they wouldn’t negotiate again until February, when we would have to start from scratch. It took us 10 months of negotiating to get here... https://t.co/PcV5HAWerQ — Nick Sundberg (@NickSundberg) February 26, 2020

You still have to look at the possible outcomes of every situation. If we go back and try to get more and they tell us to kick rocks, then what? Strike? Are all 2100 players who paid dues last year in a position to sit out TWO years? How long would it take to make up that money? — Nick Sundberg (@NickSundberg) February 26, 2020

That’s a super easy thing to say. “Just get more.” But at what cost? Two years of a strike? We’d lose over 13 billion in player money in that time. Say we get to 50/50 after that. It’ll take 20+ years to recoup those lost funds. And guys careers will end because of that action. https://t.co/p6HFGrrNO3 — Nick Sundberg (@NickSundberg) February 26, 2020

You’ve got 6 XFL teams and probably 6000 collage kids coming out this year and next to fill rosters while we picket. You gonna be on the front lines at the stadium and facility every day fighting this? https://t.co/gvLiRKaRMe — Nick Sundberg (@NickSundberg) February 26, 2020

That’s funny bro. We are a part of a union. We have to make hard decisions for the majority of our membership. 65+% are on minimum contracts. Every one of those guys gets paid more, better benefits, and better work conditions. https://t.co/Nrz6TlwIfV — Nick Sundberg (@NickSundberg) February 27, 2020

If we hold out and say no now until we get a better all around deal and protect our health and safety, that 65% you are referencing gets even more pay, more benefits and we all get better working conditions https://t.co/lgtiLRJzkg — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 27, 2020

Griffin had been expressing his dissatisfaction with the deal alongside fellow Raven Marlon Humphrey (who is the team’s alternate player rep).

It’s up to the players now to take a stand and vote no https://t.co/43CCDPgqp6 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 26, 2020

Saints tackle Terron Armstead fact-checked ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

I don’t believe this statement is accurate Adam. NBA and NHL get 50% and MLB gets 48%-52% on player-owner revenue split! https://t.co/vqj1o9jWW5 — Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) February 26, 2020

The Saints’ Thomas Morstead, who serves on the NFLPA’s executive committee, countered.

When you hear about percentages in different sports they are all based on different definitions. It’s not apples to apples comparison. https://t.co/ktFiqxi8Uw — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) February 26, 2020

To all commenting displeasure with my tweet.

I love our troops.

I’m not complaining about pay.

We don’t get paid to represent the players. It’s an honor!

Just making the point that relative to most players and “experts” I’ve spent a ton of time educating myself. — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) February 22, 2020

From players outside union leadership

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey posted a vehement rejection of the deal on Instagram, and asserted his twin brother — the Chargers’ Mike Pouncey, who is the team’s player rep — felt the same. Pouncey insisted he would be happy to help less established players if the current negotiations threatened their pay.

Maurkice Pouncey is strongly against the CBA. He posted this (NSFW) a couple hours ago:



“I vote no. Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders, that’s f’ing bs. F that. They’re not looking out for the best of the players. If y’all want my vote, the Pouncey twins vote no.” pic.twitter.com/hp4AqlG7Qu — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 26, 2020

J.J. Watt was similarly vehement last week.

Hard no on that proposed CBA. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2020

As was the Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has expressed frustration with the process over the past week.

48-48.5% split (roughly) between 1,700 players. 52-51.5% split among 31 owners?!...Yet this equation is supposed to make sense. ‍♂️ Not to mention the .5% only happens if we agree to an extra game a season. #KnowYourWorth https://t.co/v1jNZG7ml9 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) February 20, 2020

So can we just let an executive group of NFL agents be a part of our counsel to negotiate our CBA?!? This is rediculous... — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) February 26, 2020

I implore all of the current players to reach out to their agents and consult with them before voting on the CBA proposal. Please get informed by the people who YOU chose to give a percentage of YOUR contract to. Remember, they will act in YOUR best interest. #NFLPA #CBA — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) February 26, 2020

Bears receiver Allen Robinson suggested doing away with the franchise tag which, as ESPN’s Brooke Pryor notes, wouldn’t be possible since the player reps have approved the current deal.

Get the franchise tag out the new CBA — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) February 26, 2020

The Vikings’ Stefon Diggs votes no.

I VOTE NO... — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 26, 2020

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs shared that he wanted a 50/50 revenue split, as well as his preparedness for a lockout.

We know he working for the owners spreading lies.. https://t.co/1AIFIDTUTW — Nino (@qdiggs6) February 26, 2020

I wish the next generation of QB’s were older during this CBA negotiation period.. those voices carry weight. — Nino (@qdiggs6) February 21, 2020

I’m cool with the lockout buddy my chickens in line! https://t.co/iRBent73W1 — Nino (@qdiggs6) February 26, 2020

Raiders tackle Trent Brown lamented offseason demands ...

Offseason program needs to be shortened‼️ shit a waste of time — Trent Brown (@Trent) February 26, 2020

... while defensive end Cam Heyward (the Steelers’ alternate player rep) pointed out that voluntary offseason workouts are still voluntary.