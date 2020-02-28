Garth Brooks fans mix up Barry Sanders with Bernie Sanders on a jersey

Barry Sanders, one of the best running backs in NFL history, is a Detroit legend who wore the number 20 throughout his 10-year career with the Lions. Bernie Sanders is a democratic candidate for president in the 2020 election.

Unfortunately for Garth Brooks, some of his fans aren’t as familiar with the former as they are with the latter.

Brooks held a concert in the Motor City last weekend, marking the occasion on Instagram with a photo of him wearing a Barry Sanders jersey. While intended as a nod to one of the city’s greatest sports legends, it sparked total anarchy as hundreds of angry Brooks fans assumed the photo was a statement of support for Bernie Sanders, who was not a Hall of Fame running back.

“Good grief. Can’t you just do what you get paid to do ???? Why why why does it have to involve politics !!! So sad. We don’t pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. Thought you were different. ‍♀️”

Some fans were mad at Brooks for supporting communism AND socialism.

“Nothing like supporting a communist to loss a few fans! How about going to a successful socialist country and doing some research? Oh yes, you can’t because there aren’t ANY successful socialist countries!”

Others wanted him to #SticktoMusic.

“I wish you would’ve kept your political preferences to yourself. Peace out.” “Well guess ur no different from other celebrities,,but thought u might be. We dont need to know who u vote for an especially at ur concert”

Some plan to boycott Brooks over his love for Barry Sanders, the football player who is not running for president.

“I will never spend a cent on anything that has to do with you. I will turn the station on one of your songs come on.” “Won’t play Garth Brooks on American Veterans Radio any longer. Betrayal”

Even a Michigan voter wasn’t aware of one of the most legendary athletes in state history.

“You just lost thousands of fans in Michigan Just stick to your music. #trump2020landslide

#KAG ”

Hopefully Brooks wife, country singer Trisha Yearwood, isn’t planning on honoring any NFL legends in the near future.

“I will always love your music, but you must have down a rabbit hole and swallowed a crazy pill. Disappointing, I sure hope Trisha keeps politics off her shows.”

This person just wants Brooks to pray.

“The problem with you people in music, acting, etc, is that you can’t keep your noses out of politics with the public. The American people don’t care what you think. Why dont you pray and stop pitting us against each other. We are tired of your hatred and disrespect to the President. Keep your opinions to yourself instead of displaying it.”

Perhaps he’ll wake up soon and stop liking really good football players.

“To each his own....but any “legend” who can support a socialist rather that the undisputed GREATEST POTUS OF ALL TIME @realdonaldtrump can take pride in knowing you’ve lost a fan who has been with you since day one. Perhaps you’ll wake up soon.”

In an effort to help those confused by the Sanders conundrum, here are other potential Sanders mix-ups I’d like to clear up before things get out of hand.

Colonel Sanders is the corporate mascot for fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken. He is not affiliated with Bernie Sanders.

Deion Sanders is a Hall of Fame defensive back and current NFL broadcaster. He is also not Bernie Sanders.

The aisle at Lowe’s labeled “SANDERS” contains products designed to remove rough material from wood, metal and other materials. Tools do not have a political affiliation.

Sanford and Son was a popular sitcom in the 1970s starring Redd Foxx. While it might sound like “Sanders” if you say it quickly, the show is not related to Bernie Sanders.

Sanders Beach is just south of Pensacola, Florida. Despite being named “Sanders” and having an abundance of sand, it does not have a preference in the 2020 election.

I hope this helps.

Update: Barry Sanders is down for a presidential run.