Super Bowl 54 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami was an absolute thriller. The Kansas City Chiefs went into the fourth quarter trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 20-10, but then Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points to win, 31-20.
Unsurprisingly, there were a number of Super Bowl records that were either broken or tied Sunday. NFL Research put together one list, while here’s another from the Elias Sports Bureau:
All the #SuperBowl records set tonight#Chiefs #49ers pic.twitter.com/RWsUZnkOlD— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) February 3, 2020
There are a few records that definitely stand out:
- One of the most prominent records broken is from Mahomes, who became the youngest player in league history to win both Super Bowl MVP and the NFL MVP Award. At 24 years old, he’s got a bright future ahead of him.
- Chiefs running back Damien Williams, who also made a strong case to win the Super Bowl MVP Award, scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, which tied a Super Bowl record. His first touchdown gave the Chiefs a 24-20 lead, Kansas City’s first advantage since the first quarter.
- The other record the Chiefs set in Miami tells the entire story of Kansas City’s last three games. The Chiefs’ comeback against the 49ers makes them the first team in NFL history to win three times after being down by 10 or more points in the playoffs. Previously, the Chiefs overcame a 24-0 deficit in the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans, and trailed, 17-7, in the AFC Championship against the Tennessee Titans before their 21 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday.
- There has never been a punt returned for a touchdown in a Super Bowl, but oddly enough, Sunday night tied a Super Bowl record of zero punt return yards. In fact, it’s happened 10 other times!
- The game didn’t end up in San Francisco’s favor, but 49ers rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a solid night. His 53 yards rushing set the record for the most rushing yards by a wide receiver in a Super Bowl, breaking Percy Harvin’s record of 45 he set in Super Bowl XLVIII.
Super Bowl 54 featured two incredibly talented teams, and the matchup lived up to the hype. Now it’ll live on in the record books too.
