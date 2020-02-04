The Madden curse doesn’t strike fear in the heart of football fans like it once did. Back in the aughts, an NFL star getting his likeness on the video game meant an injury or a horrible season was soon to follow. Plenty of players have since bucked the trend, though.

If there was any lingering fear that being on the cover of Madden is a bad thing, Patrick Mahomes erased it entirely by earning the Super Bowl MVP award. The video game franchise didn’t waste any time celebrating his curse-breaking success.

Others — like Calvin Johnson, Ray Lewis, and Eddie George, for instance — had great seasons after being featured on Madden. But a Super Bowl MVP is a new achievement for a cover athlete.

In two decades of Madden putting an NFL player on the cover each year, Mahomes is the first to play in and win the Super Bowl in the following season. Only three others even made it to the Super Bowl:

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Mahomes during the 2019 season. He suffered a knee injury in October that kept him out of action for a couple weeks, and his touchdown total dropped from 50 in 2018 to 26 a year later. He didn’t come close to defending his title as NFL MVP, either, with Lamar Jackson earning the award unanimously.

But Mahomes led the Chiefs back from three double-digit deficits in the playoffs and turned around a poor performance against the 49ers to become Super Bowl MVP.

Take that, Madden curse.