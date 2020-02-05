 clock menu more-arrow no yes
There was a police chase right through the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route

Police did an INCREDIBLE job to keep everyone safe.

By James Dator

Waking up on Wednesday morning I didn’t think we’d see anything new or special from the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. I was wrong.

KRON4 reported that a car drove through police barricade close to the parade route, before driving down streets that Chiefs players will be using in a couple of hours. Police were in pursuit, before executing a PIT maneuver precisely where the road widened, to end the chase and minimize potential risk to fans along the route.

The Kansas City police department issued a statement shortly following the incident:

It’s wonderful to hear that nobody was harmed in the incident. Now on with the parade! Though I hope it’s a little more calm from this point out.

