There was a police chase right through the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route

Waking up on Wednesday morning I didn’t think we’d see anything new or special from the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. I was wrong.

This is really incredible work by @41actionnews. pic.twitter.com/6CFGN97rta — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 5, 2020

KRON4 reported that a car drove through police barricade close to the parade route, before driving down streets that Chiefs players will be using in a couple of hours. Police were in pursuit, before executing a PIT maneuver precisely where the road widened, to end the chase and minimize potential risk to fans along the route.

The Kansas City police department issued a statement shortly following the incident:

Full details that we know right now: pic.twitter.com/4wxfyLgaYd — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

It’s wonderful to hear that nobody was harmed in the incident. Now on with the parade! Though I hope it’s a little more calm from this point out.