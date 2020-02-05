This Chiefs fan and his butt fell out of a tree

This video doesn’t require a witty lead-in or setup. Just enjoy.

What an idiot! Chiefs parade day!! ‍♀️ ‍♀️ Job security! Keeping hospitals in business! Posted by Amber Gormanson on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Now look, I’ll say from the jump that we haven’t been able to confirm that Buttman is safe. We certainly hope so, and are fairly confident he wasn’t seriously injured because there have not been any reports to the contrary. With a large crowd and first responder presence, one would think there would be reports if he was hurt.

So, with a little trepidation, I feel OK laughing at this — because I can relate. I climbed a tree while drunk when I was 17. When police arrived, I told them I was playing “Gorillas in the Mist” and they drove me home. I got a stern talking-to from my mother, not just for being drunk underage, but also having the audacity to think gorillas lived in trees.

This is to say that climbing a tree drunk is an inherently bad idea. It’s also a bad idea to have your butt hanging out. It’s further a bad idea to have the confidence to attempt to leap from branch-to-branch while drunk with your butt hanging out.

Just a big ol’ ball of bad decisions right here.