Chiefs Kingdom has waited since 1970 for another championship. The 50-year span between Super Bowl wins is the longest in NFL history. So yeah, there was no way Chiefs fans were going to let 20-degree temperatures and a dusting of snow stop them from showing out in full force for the Super Bowl victory parade.

It was estimated that more than a million people gathered to watch the Chiefs roll through downtown Kansas City and celebrate the Super Bowl 54 title:

Naturally, the crowd and the players themselves were in high spirits throughout the celebration (some with the help of, well, spirits). These are the ones we’re happiest for, in no particular order:

After becoming the youngest quarterback to ever win both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards, Mahomes got a chance to let loose.

And still, even an indeterminable number of beers later, he’s still a crazy-good athlete, whether it’s catching:

Passing to fans:

Or finding an open Travis Kelce:

I got a photo of Mahomes pouring a beer from a bus to Kelce and my day is made pic.twitter.com/m0MP1XsKRI — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) February 5, 2020

MVPat indeed.

The fans* who got to high-five Patrick Mahomes

We’re a little torn about this one. On the one hand, these fans were probably super excited to briefly touch the star quarterback:

On the other hand, we doubt there was a sink in that porta potty, making it highly likely that Mahomes did not wash his hands.

Let’s just all tell ourselves that Purell was in there or Mahomes was carrying a travel-sized bottle of it in his fanny pack.

*for numbering purposes, we’re counting these fans as one entity because it’s impossible to know how many Mahomes high-fived with his maybe pee hands

KC Wolf

The Chiefs’ mascot started the postseason out on a rough note. Less than a month later, look at him living his best life (and showing off those dance moves):

Hopefully there will be no viewer complaints about the mascot’s hip-shaking. But there probably won’t be because KC Wolf isn’t a woman!

Paul Rudd

We’ve been following the ageless actor’s journey as he’s watched his Chiefs make, and then win, the Super Bowl in person. So it’s no surprise Rudd showed up to the parade, too.

In an interview with NFL Network, he explained what it’s been like as a lifelong Chiefs fan. “It’s kinda soul-crushing disappointment every year in a new and unique way, and then you also kind of just get the feeling like no one else in the league is really noticing,” Rudd said.

But now? “Pure elation.”

Rudd also took a moment to give credit to the 49ers and former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith:

“Honestly, I kept thinking about Alex Smith.”



Actor and @Chiefs fan Paul Rudd joins the show!



: #SBLIV Championship Parade on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/8ILJV21TCq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2020

You know, just in case you needed another reason to love Paul Rudd.

Buttman

Somehow (and luckily) there were no injuries in a car chase earlier in the day along the parade route. We can’t say this Chiefs fan who showed everyone his butt and then fell out of a tree escaped without a scratch, though:

Dude fell out of a tree at the Chiefs parade w his ASS OUT #chiefsparade pic.twitter.com/egCJwuwNdH — ☀️Tee (@cantDeal_) February 5, 2020

So why are we happy for him? Because we haven’t heard any reports of serious injury, and clearly, this guy is living his best life. Thank you, Buttman.

The fans who were sprayed with champagne

Safety Jordan Lucas was one of many Chiefs players who got off a bus to party with the fans in the streets. He even shared some bubbly with them:

Sticky? Sure. Free booze, though.

Andy Reid

It took 21 years and more than 200 wins, but the future Hall of Famer finally got his first Super Bowl win.

Reid, one of the greatest and most quotable coaches the NFL has ever seen, isn’t satisfied with just one championship, however.

At the parade rally, he told the fans, “Next year, we’re coming right back here. One more time, baby!” Then he wisely ceded the spotlight to Travis Kelce, who gave his coach a thundering shoutout.

“21 years, how about that? 21 years,” Kelce said. “Y’all know what that means? Everybody here’s thinking, ‘Oh that’s when I can legally get a drink.’ No! 21 years, that’s how long it’s just been turning for my guy Andy Reid.”

Reid then sneaked in one more playful moment before the Chiefs’ celebration was complete:

Andy Reid just fake nut-tapped one of his players when they asked him to bang the giant drum, remains a damn treasure pic.twitter.com/xvV5UBQjwW — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) February 5, 2020

That wasn’t the reason Reid got the loudest cheers at the Super Bowl parade, but it’s just a small example of why everyone loves him and is glad to see him change his narrative once and for all.