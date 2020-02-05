When Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach took the stage at the team’s Super Bowl victory celebration, he promised the crowd he’d be brief.

“I’m going to keep this short and sweet because let’s be real, we all came out here to hear Travis Kelce’s speech, right?”

Yep, Kelce was unquestionably the main attraction. And he delivered with easily the most entertaining speech of the day, which can be seen below:

Let’s just say that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn’t hold anything back during the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade Wednesday. #ChiefsKingdom #ChiefsKingdomParade pic.twitter.com/CNhBUvqBor — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) February 5, 2020

“What did we do? We unleashed a can of whoop-ass on everybody!” Kelce said. “Twenty-four to nothing. I ain’t trying to hear it. Down 10. I ain’t trying to hear it. Fourth quarter, six and whatever left on the clock, down 10. Pssh. Pssssh. Pssshhhhhh. We got Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, baby.”

The Chiefs overcame double-digit deficits in all three of their postseason victories — something no team has ever done before — and won all three games by at least 11. In the Super Bowl, Kansas City scored three touchdowns in the last seven minutes to beat the 49ers, 31-20.

Kelce capped his speech by leading the crowd through a hearty, “You gotta fight for your right to party.” The Beastie Boys lyric became a rallying cry for Kelce throughout the final weeks of the season.

The tight end’s speech was highly anticipated not only because he’s one of the NFL’s biggest personalities, but also because his brother Jason Kelce had an incredibly memorable speech during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade two years earlier.

Jason Kelce had a ridiculously extravagant get-up at his parade that made him look like a green version of the sultan from Aladdin. Travis opted for a Louis Vuitton coat priced at $18,600 and a WWE championship belt wrapped around his waist.

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE pic.twitter.com/CMgDIo38LY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020

The expensive coat didn’t stop him from enjoying himself during the parade, though. Kelce told the crowd he was wearing about half the beer he was trying to drink, and — well — he wasn’t lying.

Mahomes and Kelce are just different pic.twitter.com/20RY05L0HS — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) February 5, 2020

Kelce also paid a pretty penny to make sure his teammates could celebrate too.

Travis Kelce gave each of his Chiefs teammates a $140 bottle of Crown Royal XR Blended Canadian Whisky with a custom embroidered bag. “I wanted to do something special to thank them for bringing the trophy home. ... Now it’s time to party.”#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/70uuxiL8mc — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) February 5, 2020

There are plenty of other athletes who have stood out at championship celebrations — like Rob Gronkowski, Alex Ovechkin, and Draymond Green, to name a few. But speeches from the Kelce brothers are in a class of their own.