In today’s NFL, quick and speedy receivers are staples for a number of offenses. To counter that, teams draft talented defensive backs who can defend them anywhere on the field.

The NFL Combine in Indianapolis is one of the most important evaluations teams can get when looking at DBs. Last year, we saw just three defensive backs taken in the first round of the draft. There were six first-rounders in 2018, and the year prior set a record for the most DBs selected in the first two rounds of the draft. This year’s DB class is pretty loaded, so there’s a chance we could see a lot of guys drafted early.

Let’s take a look at the defensive backs who bolstered (or hurt) their draft stock on the final day of the 2020 NFL Combine.

Winners

1. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Henderson was one of the best-looking corners out there Sunday. From his 40-yard dash to the on-field drills, Henderson set himself apart from the rest of the pack. His best 40 came during his second attempt. He finished with a 4.39, which was tied for the third-best time for his position group:

Henderson added 20 reps on the bench press, and looked smooth running the gauntlet drills.

2. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Okudah came into the combine as one of the most highly touted corners in this year’s draft class. Although he did run a solid 4.48-second 40-yard dash, he got hurt during the gauntlet portion of the workouts, which NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones reported might cause him to miss the jump portions of the workouts:

After this, Okudah shouldn’t do a single drill or workout until training camp pic.twitter.com/uWerQEzKxo — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2020

I initially had Okudah in the losers category, simply because it was unfortunate to see his day end early. But Okudah came back out on the field to do both the broad jump and vertical. He put up some big numbers, too — he had an 11’3 broad with a 41-inch vertical jump.

Jeff Okudah returned to do the vertical and broad jumps after suffering his injury earlier, and he posted a 41-inch vertical, which is a tremendous number.



Per @KimJonesSports, Okudah said about returning for the jumps, "I came here to compete ... I’m not going out like that." https://t.co/ScdENuiQE7 — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 1, 2020

Even after getting hurt, Okudah proved he’s still one of the best corners in this class. Earlier this week, Okudah challenged a reporter who asked him a question about some of his plays being “sloppy”:

"Cut the tape on that again."



Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah is not here for inaccurate criticisms pic.twitter.com/0iGi2sQdfy — PFF (@PFF) February 28, 2020

Perhaps this gave Okudah a bit of a chip on his shoulder, so him coming back out to finish his workouts isn’t too surprising.

3. Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah

The former Utes cornerback had himself a great day Sunday. His 40-yard dash was the best of the CB group, with a 4.29:

He also put up more big numbers on the bench press, with 21 reps. In fact, he had the most reps of any player to run under a 4.30!

Javelin K. Guidry

2020 #NFLCombine



- 40-yard dash: 4.29

- Bench: 21 reps



Among the 14 (and counting) players to run sub 4.30 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine since 2003, Guidry’s 21 bench reps are the most.@Utah_Football | @Jav__K — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 1, 2020

Guidry didn’t go through the gauntlet or jump portion of the combine, but his 40-yard dash pretty much speaks for him.

4. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

The tallest safety in this year’s class, at 6’3, 221 pounds, Chinn showed off some monster athleticism. First, he had an 11’6 broad jump, which ranks third all-time in safeties since 2006, and was the longest of the day. Oh yeah, he had a 41-inch vertical jump, too! This dude can get up there:

His vertical was the best of the day from the safety group, as well as his incredibly fast 4.46-second 40. It’s a great time for a guy at his size:

Chinn finished with 20 reps on the bench press.

5. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

Like Chinn, Dugger was another guy out of a small school who put his alma mater on the map in a big way. His vertical and broad jumps showed he has some great ups:

D-II DB Kyle Dugger is jumping OUT OF THE COMBINE! @KingDugg_3

Vertical jump: 42”

Broad jump: 11’2”#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/YET1Odn63r — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2020

His vertical was the best of the DBs. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds flat, which wasn’t one of the best of the safety group, but that shouldn’t affect his stock too much. Dugger added 17 reps on the bench.

6. Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

Muse is one of the heaviest safeties in this year’s class, checking in at 6’2 and 227 pounds. The former Tiger ran a damn 4.43 in his second 40, which finished second overall in the safety group. Perhaps more importantly, it was faster than both Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins. No, really!

You gotta love this unexpected speed from a guy this size.

Losers

This year’s DB group didn’t have as many “losers” per se, but having the workouts later in the day may have affected a few guys. In fact, that’s apparently what some scouts and agents have been concerned about this week:

An agent for one of the top firms told me:



"If (the NFL) is going to make guys stand around and wait for hours to workout, ours will bow out next year. We're not risking hamstrings, ACLs and Achilles' for TV money we don't see a part of." — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 1, 2020

1. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Unfortunately, McKinney got hurt after running his first 40-yard dash, which was a 4.64. According to Jones, McKinney was suffering from cramps, and was visibly upset. He will likely run a 40 at Alabama’s pro day next month, so he’ll at least get another shot at a better time.

McKinney is a potential late first-round pick, so there’s a chance this could’ve hurt his stock a bit.

2. Stanford Samuels III, CB, FSU

Samuels had pretty slow 40 times, with a 4.66 on his first and a and 4.71 on his second. The main reason I put him in this category was Sanders’ hilarious commentary during his 40, during which he literally said on-air that Samuels was going to “slide” to safety because of his time:

Oh man, this is brutal, Deion.

The defensive back and safeties definitely gave us a great final day for the combine in Indianapolis.