The Jaguars have a lot of work to do after back-to-back last-place finishes in the AFC South. That downward spiral (along with some NFLPA grievances) cost Tom Coughlin his job as executive vice president. But few other changes have been made in Jacksonville so far. Doug Marrone is returning as head coach and Dave Caldwell retained his job as general manager.

It’ll also be difficult to make significant additions to the roster in free agency. The Jaguars entered the offseason as one of two teams over the $200 million salary cap. Fortunately for Jacksonville, it was able to get back under the cap by cutting ties with Marcell Dareus and trading A.J. Bouye. Some of that space could be erased if Yannick Ngakoue receives the franchise tag. However, his public objection to the idea of staying in Jacksonville may lead to a trade instead.

The Jaguars might not be able to afford to sign big names, but two first-round draft picks (thanks to Jalen Ramsey) should prove useful.

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10), missed playoffs

Nick Foles could be traded in the offseason and the jury’s still out on Gardner Minshew as a franchise quarterback. Assuming the team doesn’t try to find a long-term answer at that position, here are three spots that need upgrading instead.

Defensive tackle: Cutting Dareus was an easy decision, but the Jaguars suffered when he went down with an injury. Jacksonville was 31st in rushing touchdowns allowed and opposing yards per carry. The Jaguars could address the problem by drafting Auburn’s Derrick Brown or South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw in the top 10. Linebacker: The Jaguars were left with a hole at linebacker when Telvin Smith walked away from football. It got worse when Myles Jack regressed in 2019. There’s a chance Quincy Williams and/or Leon Jacobs could develop into a reliable starter, but finding veteran help in free agency would make sense. Offensive lineman: Tackles Cam Robinson and Jawann Taylor were early second-round picks in 2017 and 2019, respectively. While it’s too early to give up on either, every spot on the Jaguars’ line could be improved. The draft is the best place to look for blocking help.

What Big Cat Country wants most this offseason: The Jacksonville Jaguars have needs all over their roster, so it’s kind of hard to really pin down what they really want. Since it’s too late for a new front office and coaching staff, the big pain points for the team are now on their defensive line with the loss of Dareus and what looks like Ngakoue and an aging Calais Campbell. After that, their linebacker group is a total mess and they could use help on the offensive line and a functioning tight end. — Alfie Crow

We’ll check back on the Jaguars after free agency to see what they still need heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.