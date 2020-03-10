The Houston Texans had a pretty successful 2019 season. They won the AFC South and went on to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the Wild Card Round. But then they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round, blowing a 24-0 second-quarter lead.

That alone probably should have been enough to get head coach Bill O’Brien fired, even though it wasn’t. Instead, the Texans promoted O’Brien to be general manager, replacing Brian Gaine, who was fired last summer. The good news for Houston is at least it still has quarterback Deshaun Watson. He can’t do it alone, though.

Houston Texans (10-6), lost in the Divisional Round

The Texans don’t have any first-round draft picks this year thanks to their trade with Miami to get offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills. However, they could get a lot out of free agency, especially with the $62 million in cap space they had going into the offseason.

Defensive end: The Texans traded Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks right before the 2019 season started. J.J. Watt missed half of the season after suffering a torn pectoral, but he did return for Houston’s two playoff games. As such, the defense lacked some major production on the other side of Watt — defensive ends Angelo Blackson and Charles Omenihu combined for just three sacks on the year. Getting help during free agency or on Day 2 of the draft will be big for the Texans. Cornerback: The Texans released Vernon Hargreaves III, whom they acquired from Tampa Bay in the middle of the season. No. 1 corner Bradley Roby is a free agent, as is veteran Johnathan Joseph. If the Texans can’t afford to re-sign Roby, there will be some free agent options available, such as Logan Ryan. Running back: The Texans’ offense could’ve been a lot more explosive with a consistent running game in 2019. Houston’s leading rusher was Carlos Hyde, who had 1,070 yards and six touchdowns. Its second leading rusher? Watson. While Hyde is a free agent this offseason, Houston could target a running back, such as LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins, in the second round of the draft.

What Battle Red Blog wants most this offseason: The needs for the 2020 Houston Texans are stark and unambiguous — cornerback and pass rush (likely via defensive end). If there’s a saving grace to having virtually no premium draft picks until 2064, it’s that there’s little doubt the only reasonable way to address these glaring holes is via free agency. O’Brien is going to have to be extremely aggressive when the gates open, or the Texans will be severely handicapped in their efforts to improve upon their 2019 campaign. — Tim McHale

We’ll check back on the Texans after free agency to see what they still need heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.